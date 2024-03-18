Spring Green Franchise Owner Expands Pest Control Portfolio with Acquisition of Two Mosquito Businesses in Fort Wayne

"Ryan's dedication to service excellence and his deep understanding of the pest control industry make him the perfect partner for this endeavor. We are confident that he will continue to excel in providing top-notch pest control solutions to his customers," said Spring Green's COO, James Young. Post this

"We are thrilled to support Ryan Meinika as he expands his pest control offerings in Fort Wayne," said Spring Green's COO, James Young. "Ryan's dedication to service excellence and his deep understanding of the pest control industry make him the perfect partner for this endeavor. We are confident that he will continue to excel in providing top-notch pest control solutions to his customers."

This strategic expansion aligns with Spring Green's commitment to offering lawn, pest, and tree care tailored to the needs of each community. By combining expertise and resources, Spring Green and Meinika are poised to deliver unparalleled pest control services to the residents and businesses of Fort Wayne.

"I am excited about the opportunity to enhance pest control services in Fort Wayne and create pest-free environments for our customers," said Ryan Meinika. "By leveraging the resources and expertise of Spring Green, we can continue to make a positive impact on the communities we serve."

About Spring Green:

Headquartered in Plainfield, Illinois, Spring Green has been delivering lawn, pest, and tree care services nationwide since 1977. Its service is centered on the beautification of residential and commercial customers in middle-class and affluent neighborhoods and communities. Spring Green is an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs and existing green industry business owners who want to align themselves with a franchise opportunity that has proven economic resilience, healthy profit margins, industry-leading business and marketing intelligence, recurring revenue, and retirement and family planning through business ownership. Visit http://www.springgreenfranchise.com

For more information visit

http://www.spring-green.com/lawn-care-locations/fort-wayne-area/

or call (260) 691-0200

Media Contact

Jennifer Banike, Spring Green, 8152101314, [email protected], www.springgreenfranchise.com

SOURCE Spring Green