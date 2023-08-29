Spring Green Franchise Owner Receives Prestigious Founder's Award

"The Founder's Award is a symbol of excellence and leadership in the Spring Green community. Rodney Gaddis' dedication, achievements, and unwavering commitment to our values make him a deserving recipient. He sets an example for all of us to strive towards." Tweet this

Rodney Gaddis, who opened his Spring Green franchise in 2005, holds the distinction of being the first Spring Green franchise owner in Tennessee and one of the pioneers to simultaneously operate another green industry business – Gadco Lawn Maintenance.

Rodney's remarkable achievements are not only reflected in his franchise's financial success but also in his approach to business and relationships. His easy-going demeanor, positive outlook, and dedication to fostering strong connections with customers, fellow franchise owners and Spring Green Support Center staff have made him a beloved figure within the Spring Green community. Rodney's commitment to the franchise system is further emphasized by his multiple participations on the National Advisory Council, where his insights have contributed to the betterment of the Spring Green network.

The criteria for receiving the Founder's Award align perfectly with Rodney's contributions. He has consistently demonstrated a commitment to the betterment of the Spring Green franchise system, cooperated actively with other franchise owners, and maintained a spirit of collaboration with Spring Green Corp. Rodney's reputation for integrity, fairness, and professionalism in his dealings with customers, employees, Spring Green Corp., and suppliers has set a high standard for others to follow. His franchise's commitment to delivering top-tier service and representing Spring Green and the lawn care industry with distinction in the local market makes him a true embodiment of the Founder's Award values.

Spring Green CEO Ted Hofer expressed his admiration for Rodney's achievements: "The Founder's Award is a symbol of excellence and leadership in the Spring Green community. Rodney Gaddis' dedication, achievements, and unwavering commitment to our values make him a deserving recipient. He sets an example for all of us to strive towards."

