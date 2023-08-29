Spring Green Franchise Owner Receives Prestigious Founder's Award

Rodney Gaddis of Spring Green Franklin, TN, was honored with the 2023 Founder's Award at the Spring Green National Training Conference. This award reflects commitment to Spring Green's values and marks a decade since the last time, Spring Green CEO Ted Hofer, has presented it. As a franchise owner since 2005, Gaddis exemplifies financial success, positive relationships, and system-wide contributions. His integrity and collaboration make him a prime embodiment of the Founder's Award values.
FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spring Green Lawn, Tree and Pest is thrilled to announce that Rodney Gaddis, franchise owner of the Spring Green location in Franklin, TN, has been honored with the esteemed 2023 Founder's Award (officially known as the William R. Fischer Founder's Award). This prestigious tribute was presented to Rodney Gaddis at the Spring Green National Training Conference, held in the first week of August. The event, which takes place every other year, brings together Spring Green franchise owners, business partners, suppliers, guest speakers and green industry experts from across the United States for collaborative learning, strategy sharing, and business growth insights.
The Founder's Award holds a special significance within the Spring Green community, as it is a rare recognition that embodies the core values and spirit of the franchise system. This year's award marks the first time in a decade that Spring Green's CEO, Ted Hofer, has granted the Founder's Award to a franchise owner. The award is named in honor of William R. Fischer, a visionary who played a pivotal role in making Spring Green a reality. It serves as the highest form of recognition for franchise owners who consistently stand out among their peers.
Rodney Gaddis, who opened his Spring Green franchise in 2005, holds the distinction of being the first Spring Green franchise owner in Tennessee and one of the pioneers to simultaneously operate another green industry business – Gadco Lawn Maintenance.
Rodney's remarkable achievements are not only reflected in his franchise's financial success but also in his approach to business and relationships. His easy-going demeanor, positive outlook, and dedication to fostering strong connections with customers, fellow franchise owners and Spring Green Support Center staff have made him a beloved figure within the Spring Green community. Rodney's commitment to the franchise system is further emphasized by his multiple participations on the National Advisory Council, where his insights have contributed to the betterment of the Spring Green network.
The criteria for receiving the Founder's Award align perfectly with Rodney's contributions. He has consistently demonstrated a commitment to the betterment of the Spring Green franchise system, cooperated actively with other franchise owners, and maintained a spirit of collaboration with Spring Green Corp. Rodney's reputation for integrity, fairness, and professionalism in his dealings with customers, employees, Spring Green Corp., and suppliers has set a high standard for others to follow. His franchise's commitment to delivering top-tier service and representing Spring Green and the lawn care industry with distinction in the local market makes him a true embodiment of the Founder's Award values.
Spring Green CEO Ted Hofer expressed his admiration for Rodney's achievements: "The Founder's Award is a symbol of excellence and leadership in the Spring Green community. Rodney Gaddis' dedication, achievements, and unwavering commitment to our values make him a deserving recipient. He sets an example for all of us to strive towards."
