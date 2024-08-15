Spring Green Hosts National Advisory Council Meeting to Drive Brand Improvements

"Our National Advisory Council meetings are crucial for maintaining open lines of communication between the franchisor and our franchise owners," said Brad Johnson, Brand President at Spring Green. Post this

"Our National Advisory Council meetings are crucial for maintaining open lines of communication between the franchisor and our franchise owners," said Brad Johnson, Brand President at Spring Green. "These discussions help us align on strategies and initiatives that support the success of our franchise network and the growth of the Spring Green brand."

For more information about Spring Green Franchise, please visit http://www.springgreenfranchise.com.

About Spring Green:

Headquartered in Plainfield, Illinois, Spring Green has been delivering lawn, pest, and tree care services nationwide since 1977. Its service is centered on the beautification of residential and commercial customers in middle-class and affluent neighborhoods and communities. Spring Green is an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs and existing green industry business owners who want to align themselves with a franchise opportunity that has proven economic resilience, healthy profit margins, industry-leading business and marketing intelligence, recurring revenue, and retirement and family planning through business ownership. Visit http://www.springgreenfranchise.com

