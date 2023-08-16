Spring Green Multi-Unit Franchise Owner Expands Reach with Fourth Territory in Oklahoma City

"Dan's expansion into his fourth territory underscores his team's exceptional management skills, dedication to service excellence, and deep-rooted understanding of the local market." Tweet this

Spring Green's COO, James Young, expressed enthusiasm about this expansion: "We are incredibly proud of Dan's achievements and his decision to further invest in this shared vision. This expansion (into his fourth territory) underscores his team's exceptional management skills, dedication to service excellence, and deep-rooted understanding of the local market."

Dan's success story has followed the same path as other Spring Green business owners who during the Company's +46 years in business have grown methodically without ever compromising the value to the customer.

As Hillenbrand continues his exciting journey, Spring Green anticipates that his commitment to delivering top-notch services will continue to flourish. As he shared, "I am excited about building local, long-term customer relationships and enriching the lives in the communities we serve."

About Spring Green:

Plainfield, Illinois-based Spring Green has been delivering lawn, pest, and tree care services nationwide since 1977. Its service is centered on the beautification of residential and commercial customers in middle-class and affluent neighborhoods and communities. Spring Green is an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs and existing green industry business owners who want to align themselves with a franchise opportunity that has proven economic resilience, healthy profit margins, industry leading business and marketing intelligence, recurring revenue, and retirement and family planning through business ownership. Visit http://www.springgreenfranchise.com

For more information visit

spring-green.com/lawn-care-locations/edmond-area/

or call (405) 340-7171

SOURCE Spring Green