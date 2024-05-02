Spring Into Action with Puerto Vallarta's Upcoming Events

From an exhilarating lineup of athletic events to annual cultural celebrations, there is no shortage of excitement in this seaside paradise

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the vibrant spring season unfolds, Puerto Vallarta is hosting an array of exciting athletic events, promising an adrenaline-packed experience for sports enthusiasts and spectators alike - from recreational races to soccer matches and more.

Upcoming Sporting Events

Adding an extra layer of excitement to the spring sports calendar is the 43rd Vallarta Soccer Cup, taking place May 1-5 at the Agustin Flores Contreras Sports Complex. Witness teams of all ages from Mexico , the United States , Canada , Argentina , and Honduras compete in an exhilarating showcase of skill and sportsmanship. With over 8,000 attendees, this premier event epitomizes the global unity fostered by soccer. Entry is free.

The fun doesn't stop there. Puerto Vallarta hosts a variety of annual events throughout the season:

Upcoming Festivals and Celebrations

Mexico's premier LGBTQ+ celebration is back as Vallarta Pride ( May 22-26 ) promises a week filled with parades, parties, and cultural events celebrating unity and pride. Honored as the "Beach Destination of the Year'' at the LGBTQ+ Travel Awards Mexico 2023, Puerto Vallarta embodies this year's "Sun & the Beach'' theme. The festivities include free events including a parade, beach party, and art exhibition, along with special ticketed events like the Pride Sun Festival featuring fashion, food, and fun, and the Pink Dinner benefiting the local LGBTQ+ community. Visit VallartaPride.org for a full schedule of events.

About Puerto Vallarta

Nestled between the rugged Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico's balmy Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta is the quintessential Mexican beach destination. Puerto Vallarta's year-round warm climate, easy direct access from major markets in the United States and Canada, and a range of accommodation options have made it a top choice for a stress-free tropical escape. Authentic culture can be discovered around every corner in Puerto Vallarta, from the charming cobblestone streets downtown to the art-filled Malecon, and the lively Romantic Zone – a favorite enclave amongst LGBTQ+ travelers. Puerto Vallarta's picturesque beaches and aquatic activities lure travelers, and its welcoming hospitality, top-notch gastronomy, and outdoor adventures keep them coming back time and time again.

