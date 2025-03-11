Spring into Happiness: Rare Cannabinoid Company Announces BOGO 50% Off Mood Gummies and CBD Gummies

Rare Cannabinoid Company is offering a BOGO 50% off deal on its highly sought-after THC + CBC Mood Gummies and CBD Calm Gummies throughout March.

HONOLULU, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spring is here, bringing longer days, fresh blooms, and the perfect time to uplift your mood and enhance your well-being. To celebrate, Rare Cannabinoid Company is offering a BOGO 50% off deal on its highly sought-after THC + CBC Mood Gummies and CBD Calm Gummies throughout March. Whether you're heading out for spring break, skiing in the mountains, soaking up the sun by the sea, or simply pushing through a busy work schedule, these premium gummies can help you feel your best.

Experience Elevated Mood and Relaxation with Mood Gummies

Rare Cannabinoid Company's Mood Gummies are specially designed to boost happiness, increase feelings of bliss, and improve overall mood while reducing stress and discomfort. Each delicious fresh lime and mint-flavored gummy contains:

5mg Delta-9-THC (hemp-derived, federally legal)

5mg CBC (cannabichromene) – the most mood-enhancing non-psychoactive cannabinoid

10mg CBD for balance and well-being

Unlike high-THC edibles that can be overwhelming, these gummies are expertly formulated to offer a perfectly balanced experience, combining Delta-9-THC, CBC cannabinoid, and CBD for the entourage effect—enhancing each cannabinoid's benefits for a blissful uplift and stress relief.

Studies suggest that CBC, known as the 'bliss molecule,' may enhance mood by increasing anandamide levels in the brain (National Library of Medicine).

CBD Calm Gummies: Extra-Strength Support for Relaxation

For those seeking extra-strength calm and well-being, CBD Gummies offer 30mg of pure CBD per gummy in a natural strawberry flavor. These vegan, all-natural gummies are an excellent choice for unwinding after a long day, reducing stress, and promoting a sense of tranquility.

Why These Gummies Are Perfect for Spring

Spring is a season of renewal, but it can also bring stress—whether you're traveling, balancing family time, or managing work. Rare Cannabinoid Company's Mood Gummies and CBD Calm Gummies are the perfect companions for:

Spring break vacations – Enhance relaxation and enjoyment

Parents of spring breakers – Stay calm and stress-free

Spring skiing – Elevate your mood after hitting the slopes

Seaside getaways – Find bliss by the ocean

Everyday life – Even if you're stuck at work, these gummies can bring a little sunshine your way

Rare Cannabinoid Company: Leaders in Cannabinoid Innovation

Rare Cannabinoid Company is at the forefront of rare and major cannabinoids, offering an extensive collection of premium hemp-derived products. In addition to Mood Gummies and CBD Calm Gummies, the company also offers a full apothecary of oils tinctures, edibles, topicals, and Pet CBD. Here are a few of their best-selling products:

THCV Gummies- For energy and appetite control

THC + CBN Gummies – For deep relaxation and sleep

THC Mints – Nano-emulsified THC + CBC Mood Mints for rapid mood improvement

CBG + CBD + THC Rapid Relief Gel– A cooling gel with cannabinoids for targeted comfort

CBG Gummies - For stiff joints, sore muscles, and physical discomfort

All products are made in cGMP-certified facilities, lab-tested, and federally legal, made from hemp-derived cannabinoids with less than 0.3% THC.

March Spring Deal: BOGO 50% Off Mood Gummies & CBD Gummies

Take advantage of this limited-time buy one, get one 50% off deal throughout March. Don't miss the chance to experience the mood-enhancing, stress-reducing benefits of Rare Cannabinoid Company's best-selling gummies this spring!

About Rare Cannabinoid Company

Founded as an innovator in the hemp and cannabis industry, Rare Cannabinoid Company was the first to create and sell pure THCV and CBDV tinctures, as well as high-strength THCV gummies and Mood Gummies. The company continues to pioneer cannabinoid formulations designed for well-being, relaxation, focus, and mood improvement.

For more information and to shop the March Spring Deal, visit Rare Cannabinoid Company or its wholesale website Wellness Orders.

Media Contact

Jennifer Carlile, Rare Cannabinoid Company, 8087621313, [email protected], www.rarecannabinoidco.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Rare Cannabinoid Company