Spring Into Savings: Campspot's Biggest Booking Week Has Arrived

From March 4 through March 10, Campspot is celebrating the return of spring and rolling out the red carpet to campers nationwide, offering savings of up to 30% or more at over 250 participating campgrounds using the code BIG24. Post this

Popular deals include:

Book 3 nights, get 33% off next to NASA Space Center

Jetstream NASA in Houston, Texas offers a perfect basecamp to visit nearby Houston , Galveston , and the NASA Space Center with a variety of on-site amenities.

offers a perfect basecamp to visit nearby , , and the NASA Space Center with a variety of on-site amenities. Starting at $76 /night for RV sites

Buy one night, get one free at peaceful Hawaiian retreat

Hawaii's Best Campspot in Naalehu, Hawaii is situated among a beautiful macadamia nut orchard where campers can experience panoramic views, outdoor showers, and true island living.

Best Campspot in is situated among a beautiful macadamia nut orchard where campers can experience panoramic views, outdoor showers, and true island living. Starting at $45 /night for tent site

30% off Wisconsin woodland family camping vacation

Pine Grove Campground in Shawano, Wisconsin offers a true respite from the everyday with more than 200 wooded campsites, cabins, fishing, and more.

offers a true respite from the everyday with more than 200 wooded campsites, cabins, fishing, and more. Starting at $59 /night for RV sites; $140 /night for cabins

15% off action packed Columbus campground

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Columbus North in Mt. Gilead, Ohio is nestled on 76 scenic acres and provides endless fun with a waterpark, pools, playgrounds, golf cart rentals and frequent family-friendly events.

in is nestled on 76 scenic acres and provides endless fun with a waterpark, pools, playgrounds, golf cart rentals and frequent family-friendly events. Starting at $75 /night for RV site

33% off 3-night stay at Arches National Park

Sun Outdoors North Moab in Moab, Utah boasts spacious RV and tent sites as well as luxury cabins within just a few miles of the Colorado River, downtown Moab , and the entrance to Arches National Park .

boasts spacious RV and tent sites as well as luxury cabins within just a few miles of the Colorado River, downtown , and the entrance to . Starting at $32 /night for RV/tent site, or $165 /night for vacation rental

15% off a 2-night or more stay in British Columbia

Tsawaak RV Resort in Tofino, British Columbia boasts stunning nature and lake views all around, and offers private access to Mackenzie Beach for all your canoeing and kayaking needs.

boasts stunning nature and lake views all around, and offers private access to Mackenzie Beach for all your canoeing and kayaking needs. Starting at $55 /night for RV site, $100 /night for longhouse cabin

Book 3 nights, save 20% on prime Florida bass fishing destination

Pine Island RV & Marina in Seville, Florida boasts incredible bass fishing and grants easy access to several area springs but is within easy driving distance to several tourist destinations.

boasts incredible bass fishing and grants easy access to several area springs but is within easy driving distance to several tourist destinations. Starting at $35 /night for RV site, or $120 /night for RV rental

And many more!

Don't miss out on this opportunity to spring into savings and make lasting memories in the great outdoors. Deals will go live at 9am ET on March 4 at https://www.campspot.com/c/deals/campaign/biggest-booking-week, and remain valid through March 10. All coupons available while supplies last, so don't delay.

Click here for sample deal imagery. Prices are not guaranteed and can vary based on discounts, dates and availability.*

*Terms apply. See https://www.campspot.com/c/deals/campaign/biggest-booking-week for details.

About Campspot

Campspot is the leading software provider and online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, providing access to more than 230,000 campsites across the United States and Canada.

Media Contact

Carolin Fuller, Campspot, 1 (616) 226-5500, [email protected], https://www.campspot.com/

SOURCE Campspot