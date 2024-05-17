Spring into Summer Event at Solana Bay at Avenir Model Homes and Sales Center This Weekend

Attendees can savor tasty food, participate in exciting games, and create lasting memories while exploring the community. Post this

"This event is the perfect opportunity for families to see our beautiful homes and imagine their future here." said Lauren Zinn, Director of Marketing for Akel Homes.

Event Highlights:

Model Home Tours: Explore the exquisite model homes and speak with the Akel Homes team about taking the steps towards homeownership at Solana Bay.

Bay. Food Trucks: Enjoy authentic Mexican street food served up by the Tacos Wey Food Truck.

Kona Ice Truck: Cool off with refreshing Kona Ice treats.

treats. Bounce House: Fun and entertainment for the kids.

Games and Crafts: Engaging activities for all ages.

DJ and Music: Enjoy lively music from our DJ, adding to the festive atmosphere.

This family-friendly event promises to be a fun-filled weekend with activities and entertainment for everyone. Attendees can savor tasty food, participate in exciting games, and create lasting memories while exploring the community.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024 , and Sunday, May 19, 2024

, and Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Location: Solana Bay at Avenir Model and Sales Center, 12680 Solana Bay Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33412

Solana Bay at Avenir offers a unique blend of modern luxury and natural beauty, with amenities that cater to all ages. From a state-of-the-art fitness center and resort-style pools to scenic parks and walking trails, residents enjoy an active and fulfilling lifestyle.

For more information about the event or to learn more about Solana Bay at Avenir, please visit https://akelhomes.com/solana-bay/events/.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit https://akelhomes.com.

About Solana Bay at Avenir

Nestled within the embrace of Avenir's largest lake, Solana Bay at Avenir is a gated and intimate community of 118 contemporary single-family homes in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Now selling from the upper $900s – $1.3mil, Solana Bay at Avenir offers one- and two-story new construction homes with expansive floorplans, stylish interior finishes, 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 6.5 baths and between 2,274 to 4,985 square feet of living space. With unmatched resort-style amenities, Solana Bay at Avenir offers the best of Palm Beach Garden living. To learn more, please visit https://akelhomes.com/solana-bay/.

Media Contact

Lauren Zinn, Akel Homes, (561) 359 3050, [email protected], akelhomes.com

SOURCE Akel Homes