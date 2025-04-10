Spring Refresh: Interior Design Trends To Energize Your Space in 2025

Spring 2025 home décor trends are all about light, fresh colors, playful textures and thoughtful accent pieces — and BoConcept's latest collection delivers exactly that.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the weather warms up, there's no better time to give your home a seasonal refresh. Luckily, it doesn't take a full renovation to breathe new life into your space, according to Lily Li, senior design consultant at BoConcept Bay Area.

From simple swaps to standout new product launches, Spring 2025 is all about reenergizing your surroundings with light colors, lush greenery and tactile charm.

Decorative Details Make the Difference

Li says the easiest way to transition into spring is by updating your decorative accessories.

"Think about swapping in cushions in lighter, fresher colors — yellows and greens always work beautifully for spring," said Li. "You want to move away from the deeper, saturated tones of winter and bring in pops of color that instantly brighten the space."

Soft textiles, especially in pastel shades or light floral patterns, are an easy first step to creating that seasonal lift without a major investment.

Trending Colors and Patterns for Spring 2025

Expect to see a palette that's both playful and sophisticated.

"Light yellow, soft salmon and sage green are really having a moment this spring," Li said. "They're vibrant, but still gentle — the perfect bridge from winter into summer."

These hues, paired with natural textures and warm woods, offer a grounded but cheerful aesthetic that feels fresh and modern.

Introducing BoConcept's Sweet Art Collection

For those looking to bring something brand-new into their home this season, BoConcept's Sweet Art Collection is a highlight of the spring lineup.

"We actually just launched our new Sweet Art Collection," Li said. "It's a white boucle kind of fabric, and we've shared 'blossom' as a limited-time edition color. It's a very spring-like, light tone that brightens up the space. The pattern is inspired by Danish pastries, so it's a very cute addition. The ottomans or the single armchair can go in almost any space — your den, living room, bedroom."

The collection is versatile and perfectly on trend.

Small Changes, Big Impact

While a full repaint can dramatically change a room's vibe, Li emphasizes that small styling changes can be just as transformative.

"Add decorative cushions, bring in some plants or switch out your artwork," she said. "You don't have to do everything — just changing a few key pieces can completely refresh the feel of your space."

When it comes to styling, Li's go-to tip for spring is to embrace natural elements.

"Fresh flowers and houseplants add life and energy," she said. "I especially love doing clusters of plants — two or three grouped together can create a real 'wow' moment in a room."

Whether you're sprucing up a single corner or giving your whole home a seasonal lift, BoConcept's spring refresh approach offers something for every style and space. With trend-forward collections and expert guidance from designers like Li, getting your home ready for spring has never been easier.

