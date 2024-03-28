Spring release from Opus 2 delivers powerful enhancements to market-leading case management and analysis software

"Opus 2 Case Management was built from the ground up to support how litigators work. These new enhancements have been added as a direct result of our deep relationships with clients throughout the world," said Raymond Bentinck, Chief Product Officer. Post this

-- Keep litigation teams informed and on track by creating customisable alerts for several types of important case updates: Users can choose the action and communication channel for alerts, rather than being defined by predetermined alerts they don't need. Don't lose track of important case updates, such as newly transmitted documents, upcoming tasks, and recently discovered information like notes and documents.

-- Track and display valuable project-level administrative and organizational information within the integrated workspace: Opus 2 is built to track large amounts of substantive case analysis. Now, users can track administrative case information such as team members, jurisdiction, case status, dispute amount, rules, announcements, and more.

Adding to the company's best-in-class transcript management tools, Opus 2 delivers two new enhancements that further increase visibility and efficiency in transcript management workflows:

-- Avoid wasted time searching through hours of transcripts to find related designations: Link together any related designations, such as objections, to see additional context and understand key transcript evidence.

-- Make key transcript review and analysis easier and faster with "quick actions:" Users can create preset designations or annotations that are displayed in one action—by highlighting text—reducing the clicks required for each designation.

Trusted by the world's leading case teams, Opus 2 Case Management brings together many different tools within one connected solution. In addition to the workflow optimisations announced today, Opus 2 also delivered enhancements to document organisation, transcript management, collaboration portals, and system administration.

"Opus 2 Case Management was built from the ground up to support how litigators work. These new enhancements have been added as a direct result of our deep relationships with clients throughout the world," said Raymond Bentinck, Chief Product Officer at Opus 2. "We continue to be focused on delivering the capabilities to augment existing workflows and identify winning case strategies."

ABOUT OPUS 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. Learn more at opus2.com.

