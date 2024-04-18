Springboard Hospitality Partners with Procure Impact for Responsible Sourcing and Community Impact Efforts Across Portfolio of U.S. Hotels

"We believe that every purchase has the power to make a difference," shares Ben Rafter, CEO of Springboard Hospitality. "This commitment reflects our values of compassion and social responsibility, and we are excited to partner with Procure Impact to make this vision a reality." Post this

"At Procure Impact, we are proud to support Springboard Hospitality in its mission to drive social impact through responsible sourcing," said Jen Collins, President at Procure Impact. "By doing business in this way, Springboard is not only enhancing the guest experience through high-quality, hand-crafted products, but also creating meaningful job opportunities for individuals facing barriers to employment. We applaud Springboard's leadership in aligning their values and procurement goals."

As a fast-growing leader in the hospitality industry, Springboard Hospitality has pledged a goal of creating 5,000 hours of work through purchases on the Procure Impact platform. With this commitment, they join the Dignity of Work Pledge, an initiative recently launched by Procure Impact and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) with the ultimate goal of creating 100,000 hours of paid employment for overlooked populations. Each vendor on the Procure Impact platform—such as snack products, bathroom amenities, as well as home goods such as glassware, coasters, and candles—employs individuals facing barriers to work, including survivors of trafficking, veterans, at-risk youth, refugees, individuals with disabilities, and individuals who have experience poverty, incarceration, homelessness, mental health issues and trauma, or substance use-disorders.

To learn more about Procure Impact visit www.procureimpact.us, and you can view images here. To view the Dignity of Work pledge, click here. For more information about Springboard Hospitality, please visit www.springboardhospitality.com, and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Select property images can be found here.

About Springboard Hospitality

Springboard Hospitality is a premier third-party hotel management company, dedicated to transforming people, properties, and communities. Currently operating 48 hotels and resorts across 14 states, Springboard is a leader in managing localized and customized boutique lifestyle hotels in urban and resort markets. Led by technology entrepreneur Ben Rafter, Springboard specializes in creating customizable management and quantifiable returns on investment while working directly with owners. The company offers a full spectrum of hotel services with expertise in operations, capital planning, marketing, revenue management, sales and human resources. The nimble team at Springboard Hospitality offers a personalized and hands-on approach to day-to-day management and is committed to going above and beyond with high-touch service in every aspect of its operations, from its interactions with guests to its relationships with owners. For more information, please visit www.springboardhospitality.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Padilla, The Point PR, 1 3109683523, [email protected], www.springboardhospitality.com

SOURCE Springboard Hospitality