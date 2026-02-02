Springdel and HMD Secure Partner to Advance Autonomous Mobility for Public Safety and Defense

Springdel has partnered with HMD Secure to deliver an autonomous, mission-ready mobile solution for frontline, public safety, and enterprise teams. The collaboration combines HMD Secure's rugged Android devices with Springdel's Autonomous Endpoint Management platform to enable rapid deployment, real-time device visibility, and reliable operation in low- or no-connectivity environments. Designed for large-scale, mission-critical use, the joint solution replaces legacy MDM models with edge-native, intelligent device control, helping organizations reduce downtime, accelerate response times, and manage mobile fleets securely at scale.

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Springdel announced a strategic partnership with HMD Secure, a provider of enterprise-grade Android devices, to deliver an autonomous, mission-ready mobile solution for public safety, defense, and enterprise frontline teams. The collaboration combines HMD Secure's rugged Android hardware with Springdel's Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) platform to support scalable, reliable device operations in mission-critical environments.

As part of the partnership, the companies are introducing a rugged smart device designed for first responders, public safety teams, military, construction, and frontline workers operating in demanding conditions where uptime and reliability are essential.

Supporting Mission-Critical Operations at the Edge

Springdel and HMD Secure are extending their collaboration beyond device compatibility to address the operational challenges faced by teams working in the field. By integrating Springdel's edge-native management infrastructure with HMD Secure devices, organizations gain faster deployment, real-time visibility, and continued policy enforcement even in low- or no-connectivity environments.

Key Capabilities

Rapid deployment at scale:

Springdel's Autonomous Provisioning reduces manual configuration and can shorten device rollout time by up to 80 percent, helping organizations lower IT labor costs associated with large deployments.

Real-time device visibility:

Springdel's edge-native platform supports live location tracking across fleets of more than 10,000 devices simultaneously, maintaining high reliability even in bandwidth-constrained environments. Improved visibility can help emergency teams respond more quickly and operate with greater situational awareness.

Remote issue resolution in the field:

Springdel's remote control capabilities enable IT teams to diagnose and resolve device issues without requiring physical retrieval, reducing downtime and minimizing operational disruption during active missions.

Redefining Enterprise Device Management

Together, Springdel and HMD Secure aim to modernize enterprise mobility by moving beyond legacy, server-dependent MDM models. The joint solution enables devices to enforce policies autonomously, allowing organizations to maintain control and security even when connectivity is limited or unavailable.

"Our partnership with HMD Secure is about more than interoperability," said Calvin Chung, CEO of Springdel. "It reflects a shared commitment to enabling faster, more resilient, and more autonomous mobility for organizations operating in critical environments."

Built for Modern Mobile Workforces

Enterprise mobility requirements continue to evolve toward cloud-native architectures, real-time control, and edge-level intelligence. Traditional MDM platforms often struggle to meet these demands, particularly at scale or in disconnected settings.

Springdel's AEM platform is designed to address these challenges, supporting Android Edge, AOSP, GMS, and non-GMS deployments. The platform is built to provide flexibility and consistency across diverse device fleets and operating environments.

"Trusted partnerships are central to how HMD Secure delivers solutions for enterprise and frontline teams," said Anssi Rönnemaa, Chief Financial Officer at HMD. "By working with Springdel, we are enabling a new level of autonomous mobility that combines rugged, business-ready devices with edge-intelligent management infrastructure."

Looking Ahead

The partnership between Springdel and HMD Secure reflects a shared vision for the future of enterprise mobility, one that prioritizes autonomy, security, and operational resilience. Together, the companies are delivering a purpose-built mobility stack designed to support organizations managing large-scale device fleets or operating in mission-critical scenarios.

By aligning rugged hardware with intelligent, edge-native management, Springdel and HMD Secure are helping organizations operate with greater confidence at the edge and at scale.

Media Contact

Derek Lee, Springdel Technologies Inc, 82 1092097019, [email protected], springdel.com

SOURCE Springdel Technologies Inc