Springfield Commonwealth Academy Acquired by New Investors: Pioneering Investments and Enhancements for Future Growth

In May 2023, Angelene Huang, known for her success turning around the New York Military Academy, took on a new mission to acquire and revitalize Springfield Commonwealth Academy. Huang's vision for SCA includes the restoration of the historic campus architecture and rebranding the private school to provide premier education to the local community while attracting international students to Springfield.

Huang has brought in a strong leadership team, including Beth Moriarty as Head of School, former Director of Admissions and Marketing at the New York Military Academy and CEO of Strategic Marketing & Consulting, and Stephen Morton as Business and Finance Director, former Chief Investment Officer at Into Capital and former COO at the Blackstone Group.

"We are incredibly excited about this acquisition and the opportunities it brings for our students and the entire SCA community," said Angelene Huang, President of Springfield Commonwealth Academy. "Our new investors share our commitment to excellence and are providing the resources needed to enhance our programs and facilities, ensuring that SCA continues to prepare students for the challenges of higher education and beyond."

Key Enhancements and Immediate Changes

1. Modernized Learning Environments: Renovation of the 60-year-old library into a state-of-the-art multimedia room that can host seminars, workshops, and conferences.

2. Enhanced Campus Living Spaces: Purchase of a historic house owned by Mr. Wesson of Smith & Wesson to expand living spaces.

3. New Athletic Programs: Introduction of girls' basketball, rowing, fencing, golf, and table tennis.

4. Safety and Wellness Improvements: Enhanced campus security, development of a farm-to-table gardening program, and revitalization of campus facilities.

5. Technological and Educational Advancements: Addition of cutting-edge technology and social-emotional learning classes.

6. Community Partnerships: Collaboration with local nonprofits including Patch, a BIPOC-run environmental education organization, and Springfield Symphony Youth Music Department for project-based learning opportunities.

7. SCISS Summer Program: Launched the SCISS summer program, featuring academic courses and electives like global finance and investment, and global entrepreneurship.

Upcoming Initiatives

- In 60 Days: Addition of a global online school to enable virtual and remote learning.

- In 90 Days: Introduction of various sports, community services, and science, music, and arts programs.

- Future Expansion: Plans to launch additional campuses in different cities and countries.

SCA serves 150 students with an impressive student-teacher ratio of 6:1, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive learning environment. The school's vision is to be the leading private co-educational college preparatory school in the United States, emphasizing critical thinking, collaboration, and creativity.

With 95% of graduates attending 4-year colleges, SCA remains dedicated to providing a rigorous curriculum and comprehensive athletic program that ensures students thrive both academically and physically. The new investments will further enhance these offerings, equipping students with essential life skills and preparing them for future success as global citizens and leaders.

Prospective students and their families are invited to explore the unparalleled opportunities at Springfield Commonwealth Academy and witness firsthand the exciting changes taking place.

About Springfield Commonwealth Academy

Springfield Commonwealth Academy is a top-rated International Boarding and Day School located in Springfield, MA, serving students in Grades 6-12. With a mission to develop students in mind, body, and character, SCA prepares students for further education and life as global leaders and responsible citizens through a commitment to leadership, academics, athletics, and resilience.

