Springfield Energy Founder Kevin Okyere Calls for Shared Action as 12% of Ghanaians Face Food Insecurity

"Progress is not the work of government alone—it's a collective calling. When business and community move together with empathy and purpose, we build the kind of Ghana our children deserve," Okyere said.

The initiative also included donations to the Office of the National Chief Imam and the Nurudeen Children's Home, underscoring the Foundation's commitment to sustained, community-driven development across Ghana.

"Food is the most basic expression of care," Okyere reflected. "But care must evolve into capability. That's why we are expanding our work into vocational and skills-training programs that equip young people to shape their futures—both here in Ghana and abroad."

Since its establishment, the Kevin Okyere Foundation has quietly advanced initiatives in education, healthcare, and community development, guided by a mission to foster inclusive growth aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Its next phase will emphasize sustainable livelihoods, connecting local talent and industries to create pathways for self-reliance and economic mobility.

This year's World Food Day theme, "Water is Life, Water is Food — Leave No One Behind," also reflects Springfield Energy's philosophy that sustainable progress requires an integrated approach to business and humanity.

"Energy powers economies," Okyere said. "But compassion sustains them. At Springfield, creating value means fueling hope, dignity, and shared prosperity."

The Foundation's continued efforts highlight a growing conviction across Africa's private sector: that purpose and profit are not opposing forces, but powerful allies in building resilient nations.

"Our work doesn't end with World Food Day," Okyere concluded. "It continues—in every meal shared, every skill taught, and every life changed."

