Springfield Healthy Smiles Announces Redesigned Website

Springfield Healthy Smiles is owned by Dr. Farinaz Niroumand, DMD, a highly experienced general dentist and an active member of the American Dental Association. Dr. Niroumand obtained her DMD degree from Nova Southeastern University and specializes in general, cosmetic, and family dentistry.

"The new website is a great way to provide information and resources to our patients," said Dr. Niroumand, founder of Springfield Healthy Smiles. "We are committed to educating people about the importance of taking care of their teeth and gums, as well as providing them with the tools they need to make informed decisions about dental care."

Springfield Healthy Smiles is a full-service dental practice equipped with the latest in dental health technology that strives to provide a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere for its patients. The practice offers a range of different dental services including:

Preventative dental care: Preventative dental care is intended to prevent future dental problems and includes deep cleaning, oral exams, diagnostics, fluoride treatments, and more.

Cosmetic dentistry: The goal of cosmetic dentistry is to improve the appearance of the teeth and smile and may include dental bonding, crowns, veneers, and teeth whitening.

Restorative dentistry: Restorative dentistry treats damaged or decayed with services including crowns and bridges, composite fillings, root canal therapy, and dental extractions.

Orthodontics: Springfield Healthy Smiles offers multiple orthodontic treatments to straighten teeth including clear braces and Invisalign.

Dental implants: Dental implants can replace one or more missing or damaged teeth and can last for many years if cared for properly.

Root canal therapy: A root canal may be needed to treat an infected tooth root. Procedures like root canals can be done under anesthesia for those who are apprehensive about dental procedures.

Teeth whitening: The practices provide a range of different whitening options including Zoom! In-office whitening.

About Springfield Healthy Smiles

Springfield Healthy Smiles is a dental practice in Springfield, Virginia, that has been serving patients for over 15 years. Contact the practice by calling 703-866-7000 or book an appointment online https://www.springfieldhealthysmile.com for a consultation. The office is located at 8338 Traford Lane Springfield, VA 22152.

