Springfield Personal Injury Law Firm Re-Opens Exciting Scholarship Program for Fall 2024 Students

Kanoski Bresne reopens its scholarship for Fall 2024 to support 5 students with $1,000 each, aiming to combat distracted driving.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kanoski Bresney is pleased to offer its Stand Up to Distracted Driving Scholarship for the Fall 2024 semester. This scholarship, which awards five students $1,000 each, runs each semester and is now accepting applications for Fall 2024. Kanoski Bresney understands the financial strain pursuing a higher education can inflict on a college student, which is why we are thrilled to assist five students in paying for costs related to their college education.

Since the scholarship's inception in 2021, Kanoski Bresney has awarded a total of $30,000 to 30 students pursuing a higher education. We created the Stand Up to Distracted Driving Scholarship to highlight an issue that has become disturbingly prevalent in our society: distracted driving. We see clients from all walks of life who have suffered grave injuries or have even lost a loved one in a tragic distracted driving accident. As a law firm that takes pride in providing high-quality legal guidance to injured individuals, we hope this scholarship inspires students to drive safely and keep themselves and others free from harm while out on the road.

Applications for the Stand Up to Distracted Driving Scholarship will be due by May 29, 2024, with the winner announced on July 1, 2024. Applicants have been asked to respond to the following prompt, "How has distracted driving affected your life? What ideas do you have to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving and prevent this behavior among young drivers?" in an essay of 1,000 words.

Eligible applicants must either be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate program for the Fall 2024 semester or are a current high school senior who begins their collegiate studies in Fall 2024. To view additional scholarship requirements and submit an application, visit https://www.kanoski.com/community-involvement/distracted-driving-scholarship.

About Kanoski Bresney

Kanoski Bresney is a law firm based in Springfield, Illinois. The firm focuses on personal injury law and handles workers' compensation cases. With a steadfast commitment to each client who walks through our office doors, clients can trust we will always support their rights and interests.

To learn more about Kanoski Bresney, please visit https://www.kanoski.com/

Media Contact

OVC INC, OVC INC, 6306358000, [email protected], https://www.ovclawyermarketing.com/

SOURCE Kanoski Bresney