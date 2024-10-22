SpringGreen Franchise Owner Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Lawn, Pest and Tree Care

SpringGreen of Wausau, led by Craig Geiss, celebrates 30 years of service in lawn, pest, and tree care. Geiss marked the occasion by renewing his franchise agreement, continuing his commitment to the community and customers.

WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpringGreen of Wausau, a leader in lawn, pest and tree care, proudly announces its 30th anniversary this year. Since opening in 1994, local owner Craig Geiss and the company have been dedicated to enriching lives in the communities they serve, providing tailored services and exceptional value to their customers.