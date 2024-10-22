SpringGreen Franchise Owner Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Lawn, Pest and Tree Care

SpringGreen of Wausau, led by Craig Geiss, celebrates 30 years of service in lawn, pest, and tree care. Geiss marked the occasion by renewing his franchise agreement, continuing his commitment to the community and customers.
WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpringGreen of Wausau, a leader in lawn, pest and tree care, proudly announces its 30th anniversary this year. Since opening in 1994, local owner Craig Geiss and the company have been dedicated to enriching lives in the communities they serve, providing tailored services and exceptional value to their customers.
"We are proud and excited for Craig and his team. Reaching their 30th anniversary is a testament to the hard work and dedication and the loyalty to the customers," said Brad Johnson, SpringGreen President. As part of the anniversary celebration, Geiss renewed his franchise agreement, reinforcing his commitment to keep SpringGreen growing locally for another ten years. He added, "We are committed to beautifying our communities and caring for your lawn and landscape like it's our own."
For more information visit https://www.spring-green.com/lawn-care-locations/wausau-area
or call (715) 693-2750.
About SpringGreen
Plainfield, Illinois-based SpringGreen has been delivering lawn, pest and tree care services nationwide since 1977. Its service is centered on the beautification of residential and commercial customers in middle-class and affluent neighborhoods and communities. SpringGreen is an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs and existing green-industry business owners who want to align themselves with a franchise opportunity that has proven economic resilience, healthy profit margins, industry-leading business and marketing intelligence, recurring revenue, and retirement and family planning through business ownership. For more information, visit http://www.springgreenfranchise.com or call 800-777-8608.
Media Contact
Jennifer Banike, SpringGreen, 8152301314, [email protected], www.springgreenfranchise.com
SOURCE SpringGreen
