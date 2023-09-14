Springrose Introduces Stylish One-Handed Front Closure Bra and Sets New Standard for Adaptive Intimates

"We're on a mission to improve quality of life for women with a high-quality, versatile bra that allows them to vary how they get dressed each day depending on their mobility and pain level, and without sacrificing comfort or style," said Nicole Cuervo, CEO & Founder of Springrose. Tweet this

"After a life changing diagnosis or disability, so many women will struggle to put on something as simple as a bra. We're on a mission to improve quality of life for women with a high-quality, versatile bra that allows them to vary how they get dressed each day depending on their mobility and pain level, and without sacrificing comfort or style," said Nicole Cuervo, CEO & Founder of Springrose.

Co-created alongside hundreds of women, occupational therapists and physical therapists, the Springrose Plunge Front Closure Bra utilizes a VELCRO® Brand hook-and-loop closure system, a key differentiator from other adaptive bras that use magnetic closures. The magnet-free closure eliminates potential risks to people who use pacemakers and other medical implants.

"Traditional medical apparel attempts to reestablish autonomy but misses the mark on wearability and dignity. Springrose does all three by supporting autonomy with apparel that brings maximal comfort and dignified designs," said Matthew Peters, MD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and Neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Director of Clinical Services at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Globally 16% of the population has a disability, and the market for adaptive clothing is expected to surpass $400 billion worldwide by 2027, according to Coherent Market Insights. People born female are more prone to illnesses and injuries, such as arthritis, MS, shoulder injuries and stroke. Springrose was named after Nicole's grandmother, Rose, who experienced arthritis and chronic pain, inspiring the idea to design and develop a more versatile adaptive bra and set a new standard for inclusivity in the lingerie industry.

The company, based in Miami, recently closed more than a half-million dollars in pre-seed funding, led by Fearless Fund, with participation from the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation, AARP, Northwestern University, and Inicio Ventures.

The Plunge Front Closure Bra is ethically made in Colombia, a country known for its textiles and lingerie manufacturing. The bra is manufactured with OEKO-TEX approved fabrics and at a factory that employs fair labor and environmentally sustainable practices.

Now available for purchase worldwide at springrose.co, the Plunge Front Closure Bra comes in black and terracotta colorways in sizes 32B to 46F.

About Springrose

Springrose designs adaptive intimate apparel to help women get dressed painlessly and independently. The brand's innovative, patent-pending bras are co-created with input from hundreds of women, physical therapists, and occupational therapists. Springrose is committed to ethical manufacturing and partners with a manufacturer that mainly employs single mothers. The Miami-based company was founded in 2020 by Nicole Cuervo in honor of her grandmother Rose, who had arthritis and chronic pain. For more information visit www.springrose.co.

Media Contact

Suzanne Robitaille, Archie Group for Springrose, 1 203-832-4107, suzanne@archiegroup.com

SOURCE Springrose