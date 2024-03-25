Spring's top picks: Vinitaly 2024 presents recommendations from the next generation of winemakers

This experience will enable us to fully appreciate the quality of the wines while delving into the narratives behind each label, thus rendering the wines selected for this Masterclass unique and authentic. Post this

Alojz Felix Jermann said: "I will personally lead our guests in exploring the selected wines, accompanied by the new generations of the wineries involved. This experience will enable us to fully appreciate the quality of the wines while delving into the narratives behind each label, thus rendering the wines selected for this Masterclass unique and authentic. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to grasp the vision of the selected wineries as conveyed by the younger members of the involved families."

Here is the list of the featured new generation producers, wineries, and wines:

Jakob Gasser of St. Michael Eppan, Alto Adige DOC Riesling 2023

Alessio Inama of Inama, Soave DOC Classico Foscarino 2022

Ilaria Felluga of Marco Felluga & Russiz Superiore, Collio DOC Pinot Bianco 2022

Carlotta Mastella Allegrini of San Polo, Rosso di Montalcino DOC 2021

Emanuele Pelizzatti Perego of Ar.Pe.Pe, Valtellina Superiore DOCG Sassella " Stella Retica " 2019

In addition to the tasting, Francesca Bonzano will introduce Sbarbatelle, an association comprised entirely of women representing the next generation of Italian winemakers. This insightful conversation will offer attendees a unique perspective on the aspirations and innovative approaches of these producers, further enriching their understanding of Italy's evolving wine landscape.

Set to take place on April 16, 2024, from 14:30 to 15:30 Italian time, the Masterclass will be hosted at Vinitaly in Sala VIA - wine2digital - Palaexpo, entrance A2, first floor. Conducted in English, the session is complimentary for Vinitaly ticket holders, although prior online registration is mandatory through Vinitaly's website.

For more information and reservations:

https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events-calendar/vinitaly/vinitaly-2024/best-wines-to-drink-now-spring-2024/

About Vinitaly: Vinitaly, the renowned wine event, is scheduled to take place from April 14th to the 17th 2024. Building on the success of Vinitaly 2023, which saw an impressive turnout of 93,000 visitors, including 29,600 top international buyers from 143 different countries, this year promises to be equally impactful. The premiere event, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers," takes place on 13 April 2024, the evening before Vinitaly itself kicks off, and brings international wine professionals together in the heart of Verona, offering a unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 131 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since its inception in 1998, Vinitaly has extended its global reach serving as a nexus for the global wine supply chain, facilitating connections and fostering collaboration among producers, buyers, and stakeholders. In February 2014 Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of promoting and sharing the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe.

About Vinitaly International Academy (VIA): Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar teach the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 358 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of whom 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

