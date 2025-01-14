SpryPoint adds Burlington Electric Department to its growing list of Clients

Keir Pollard, SpryPoint CTO, said: "Burlington Electric is a forward-thinking organization focused on technology, innovation, customer service, and the environment. We share similar goals and look forward to supporting BED's journey to becoming a Net Zero Energy city with our modern SaaS solutions." Post this

Keir Pollard, Chief Technology Officer at SpryPoint, stated: "Burlington Electric is a forward-thinking organization with a strong focus on technology, innovation, customer service, and the environment. We share similar strategic goals and look forward to supporting BED's journey toward becoming a Net Zero Energy city with our full suite of modern SaaS solutions."

About Burlington Electric Department

BED is Vermont's largest municipally owned electric utility, serving more than 21,500 customers in the City of Burlington, and the Burlington International Airport (owned by the City of Burlington, but located in adjacent South Burlington). BED's mission is to serve the energy needs of our customers in a safe, reliable, affordable, and socially responsible manner. BED is the only Vermont electric utility that is both a distribution utility and an energy efficiency utility. BED also is fully regulated at both the state and local level because Vermont, unlike many states, fully regulates all, including municipal, utilities.

About SpryPoint

SpryPoint is a leading provider of software for public utilities, focusing on delivering innovative and efficient technologies to enable exceptional customer service and to optimize operations. With a robust product line that addresses everything from customer information systems to field service management, SpryPoint is at the forefront of the digital transformation in the utilities sector. To learn more about SpryPoint, please visit us at sprypoint.com. For further information or inquires: Please contact 1-855-879-7779 or [email protected].

For more information:

Learn more about SpryPoint's suite of solutions for water, gas, and electric sectors.

Check out client stories to hear first-hand how SpryPoint is making a difference.

Media Contact

Emily Beardsley, SpryPoint, 1 7822222055, [email protected], www.sprypoint.com

SOURCE SpryPoint