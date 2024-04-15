SpryPoint Appoints Seasoned Software Industry Leader Michael Hill as Chief Revenue Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the SpryPoint team," said Kyle Strang, CEO of SpryPoint. Post this

With extensive experience in sales leadership, process management and revenue generation, Mr. Hill is poised to drive SpryPoint's growth trajectory to new heights. His expertise in developing and executing effective go-to-market strategies will be instrumental in expanding SpryPoint's reach and maximizing revenue opportunities across its portfolio of customer service and operations technology for Utilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the SpryPoint team," said Kyle Strang, CEO of SpryPoint. "His proven track record of driving revenue growth and his deep understanding of client needs make him the ideal candidate to lead our revenue function. With Michael on board, we are confident in our ability to capitalize on market opportunities and continue to drive sustainable business growth."

Mr. Hill's commitment to delivering value-driven solutions and his passion for driving client success align seamlessly with SpryPoint's core values. He brings a wealth of experience in building and leading high-performing sales teams, and his strategic vision will be instrumental in shaping SpryPoint's revenue growth strategy.

"I am honoured to join SpryPoint at this exciting juncture in its journey," said Michael. "The company's dedication to innovation and client success presents tremendous opportunities for revenue expansion. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at SpryPoint to drive sustainable growth and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

With Mr. Hill at the helm of revenue operations, SpryPoint is poised to accelerate its market expansion and solidify its position as a trusted partner to utilities across North America.

In February 2023, SpryPoint secured strategic investment from Norwest Venture Partners to fuel the growth of its cloud-native solutions for Utilities. Norwest is a leading growth equity investment firm with deep expertise in helping CEOs and founder-led teams scale their businesses successfully.

About SpryPoint:

SpryPoint is a leading enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider specializing in solutions for utilities across North America. With a focus on innovation and customer success, SpryPoint delivers comprehensive software solutions that empower utilities to optimize operations, enhance customer engagement, and drive sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.sprypoint.com.

