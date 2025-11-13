SpryPoint Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Utility Transformation Enabling Client Success

Transformation leader Tiffany Cleaver joins as Senior Vice President, Client Solutions

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpryPoint, a leading provider of cloud-native utility software solutions, announced the appointment of Tiffany Cleaver as Senior Vice President of Client Solutions, underscoring the company's commitment to helping utilities modernize their operations, customer experience, billing, and data-driven decision-making processes.

Cleaver brings extensive experience leading large-scale transformation and client success initiatives. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President and Workday Practice Leader at Strada, where she built and managed a $300 million global business services practice focused on enterprise technology adoption and measurable client outcomes.

At SpryPoint, Cleaver will lead the evolution of the company's Client Solutions organization, responsible for driving utility client transformation from implementation and platform adoption to ongoing optimization and measurable value realization. She will oversee SpryPoint's team of utility specialists and growing network of systems integrators to deliver world-class deployment, consulting, and client enablement services.

Her appointment comes as utilities across North America are accelerating their digital and operational modernization efforts, integrating data, automating workflows, improving customer engagement, and building new levels of business visibility. In response, SpryPoint continues to scale its talent, infrastructure, and partnerships to meet the rising demand for its integrated utility platform and services.

"SpryPoint was founded on the belief that utilities deserve modern, unified solutions that deliver measurable business value," said Kyle Strang, CEO and Co-Founder of SpryPoint. "Tiffany's experience building and developing teams that scale will strengthen our ability to assist utilities and our partners deliver on that vision."

SpryPoint's sustained growth and innovation have been recognized by Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada, reflecting its expanding role as a modernization partner for utilities across the Americas.

About SpryPoint:

SpryPoint delivers smart, integrated software solutions that help utilities modernize business operations, customer engagement, and the value they provide their customers and communities. Founded in 2011, the company serves more than 100 water, sewer, electric, gas, and multi-service utilities across North America. SpryPoint's integrated solutions streamline the meter-to-cash lifecycle—reducing friction, improving efficiency, and empowering utilities to serve customers with confidence. Recognized on Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 50™ Canada list, SpryPoint continues to lead as a trusted modernization partner for utilities.

