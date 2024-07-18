SpryPoint expands offering into Utility Cooperative Market welcoming Dakota Electric Association® of Farmington, MN

Nick Devine, Financial Systems Operations Manager at Dakota Electric, said, "Dakota Electric seeks to streamline processes and enhance member service. SpryPoint's unique solutions and integration capabilities keep us innovative. We're excited about their new Capital Credit Modules and benefits." Post this

Nick Devine, Financial Systems Operations Manager at Dakota Electric stated, "Dakota Electric continually looks for ways to streamline its processes and enhance service for its members. After an extensive CIS Evaluation and Selection process, SpryPoint's unique solutions and the software's native integration capabilities provided us the flexibility to remain innovative in an ever- changing industry. We look forward to collaborating on their new Capital Credit Modules and continuing to benefit from the advancements and seamless integration capabilities of SpryPoint's products."

Kyle Strang, Chief Executive Officer at SpryPoint stated, "We recognized early on that Dakota Electric was precisely the kind of customer SpryPoint aimed to collaborate with as we enter the Electric Cooperative sector. The entire Dakota team demonstrates forward-thinking and prides itself on an innovative approach to member service. With Dakota Electric as our partner, we are confident this project will be a resounding success, ultimately enabling Dakota Electric to continue to serve its members at the highest level using SpryPoint's best-in-class suite of cloud-based products."

About SpryPoint

SpryPoint is a leading provider of software for the public utilities, focusing on delivering innovative and efficient technologies to enable exceptional customer service and to optimize operations. With a robust product line that addresses everything from customer information systems to field service management, SpryPoint is at the forefront of the digital transformation in the utilities sector. To learn more about SpryPoint, please visit us at https://www.sprypoint.com. Contact us at 1-855-879-7779 or [email protected].

About Dakota Electric Association

Dakota Electric Association is a 115,000-member electric distribution cooperative headquartered in Farmington, MN, 30 miles south of Minneapolis, MN. To learn more about Dakota Electric Association, please visit: www.dakotaelectric.com.

Media Contact

Emily Beardsley, SpryPoint, 1 855-879-7779, [email protected], www.sprypoint.com

