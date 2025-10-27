SpryPoint Named to Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 50™ Canada

Our mission from the start has been to deliver value, drive innovation, and deliver results for utilities," said Kyle Strang, CEO and co-founder of SpryPoint. "Being named to the Fast 50 reflects our focus on helping utilities modernize service and operations to better support their communities. Post this

Founded in 2011, SpryPoint develops and delivers modern, cloud-native solutions that help utilities operate more efficiently, provide vital information access and deeper engagement tools for customers, and confidently manage their businesses with new levels of visibility. Today, more than 100 water, sewer, electric, gas, and multi-service utilities rely on SpryPoint software to modernize operations and meet rising customer expectations.

"From day one, our mission has been to deliver greater value, drive innovation, and achieve measurable outcomes for our utility clients," said Kyle Strang, CEO and co-founder of SpryPoint. "Being recognized among the Fast 50 is simply a reflection of how we've grown by staying focused on our clients' priorities—helping utilities modernize customer service and operations to serve their communities better."

The Fast 50 recognition also underscores SpryPoint's sustainable growth and scale, built on client trust and a shared vision and demonstration of smarter, more connected utilities.

"This recognition is a reflection of the incredible people behind SpryPoint," said Darcey Villasenor, Head of People and Culture. "Our growth is powered by a team that's deeply committed to our mission, our values, and to building technology that truly makes a difference for our clients and their communities."

As SpryPoint continues to expand, the company is seeking builders, innovators, and problem-solvers to join the team and share its vision for shaping the future of the utility industry.

