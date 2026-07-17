SpryPoint Names Payments Industry Veteran Kevin Gallagher Vice President of Payments

"I'm excited to join SpryPoint and build on the strong foundation the team has already established with SpryWallet, and to bring the discipline of building payments businesses at scale to a platform with this much runway." Post this

Gallagher joins SpryPoint after nearly three decades building and scaling payments businesses across the fintech and SaaS industries. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Payments and Embedded Financial Services at EverCommerce, a leading vertical SaaS platform serving more than 500,000 service-based businesses. Earlier in his career, he held general manager and senior vice president roles building and scaling payments organizations at CARET (AbacusNext), FrontStream, Transfast (acquired by Mastercard in 2019), Vesta Corporation, 2Checkout, CardinalCommerce, Merchant e-Solutions, Chase Paymentech, and First Data. He currently serves on the board of directors of the TAG FinTech Steering Committee and holds a BBA from Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business and an MBA from Kennesaw State University.

"Payments are central to how utilities serve their customers, and Kevin brings a rare combination of deep payments expertise and a proven track record of building best-in-class payments businesses at scale," said Kyle Strang, CEO and Co-Founder of SpryPoint. "His experience building and scaling embedded payments across multiple vertical SaaS platforms is exactly what we need as we grow SpryWallet into the payments layer of choice for utilities across North America."

"Utilities are at an inflection point where embedded payments can meaningfully improve both the customer experience and back-office efficiency," said Gallagher. "I'm excited to join SpryPoint and build on the strong foundation the team has already established with SpryWallet, and to bring the discipline of building payments businesses at scale to a platform with this much runway."

Gallagher joins SpryPoint as SpryWallet continues to gain momentum with utilities across the Americas, following the platform's recent launch and its seamless, native integration with SpryCIS and SpryEngage.

About SpryPoint

SpryPoint partners with leading utilities across the Americas to modernize customer engagement and streamline meter-to-cash operations. Our integrated platform brings together customer service, billing, field operations, and payments in a single integrated experience eliminating friction from the back office to service operations. With a process-first, user-centric approach, SpryPoint empowers utility teams to deliver services safely and seamlessly, without the burden of managing complex technology.

Media Contact

Liz Romero, SpryPoint, 1 (855) TRY-SPRY, [email protected], https://www.sprypoint.com/

SOURCE SpryPoint