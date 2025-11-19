SpryPoint Ranked Among the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

"Our growth stems directly from helping utilities embrace new ways of working to streamline their operations, elevating customer experiences and options to better serve their customers, and deliver measurable results for their utilities and communities." Post this

"Being recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list is a powerful reflection of the modernization movement underway in the utility sector across North America," said Kyle Strang, CEO and Co-Founder of SpryPoint. "Our growth stems directly from helping utilities embrace new ways of working to streamline their operations, elevating customer experiences and options to better serve their customers, and deliver measurable results for their utilities and communities."

SpryPoint's inclusion in the North American Fast 500 ranking follows its recent recognition on the Deloitte Canada Technology Fast 50™, highlighting the company's momentum and commitment to scalable innovation across markets.

"Our extraordinary growth reflects how closely we're aligned with the priorities of today's utility leaders. We're more than a software provider—we're a team dedicated to helping utilities work more efficiently, strengthen their operations, and advance their mission. Our people are core to supporting utilities through every stage of their transformation," said Darcey Villasenor, Head of People and Culture at SpryPoint.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ ranks the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies—both public and private—across North America. Winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

For more information, visitwww.fast500.com.

About SpryPoint

Founded in 2011, SpryPoint builds and delivers modern, cloud-native software solutions for utilities, helping them operate more efficiently, serve customers better, and manage their businesses with confidence. Today, more than 100 utilities across North America rely on SpryPoint to modernize billing, customer engagement, and field operations.

For more information, visit www.sprypoint.com

