SpryPoint Secures Strategic Growth Investment from Insight Partners

"The company's customer-first approach and platform reliability make them well-positioned to serve this market, and we're excited to support the team as they scale to meet market demand." –Anika Agarwal, Managing Director at Insight Partners Post this

Utilities face mounting pressure to replace legacy systems while managing increasing operational complexity and evolving customer expectations. "We've built the industry's only truly cloud-native customer service and operations platform purpose-built for utilities," said Kyle Strang, CEO of SpryPoint. "Our growth - recognized by Deloitte as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Canada and among the top 500 in North America, reflects the strong demand for modern solutions that utilities can depend on. This investment allows us to expand our team to ensure every utility continues to receive a best-in-class experience throughout deployment and beyond, maintaining the service quality that has defined our success."

With Insight's investment, Anika Agarwal, Amir Ravandoust, and Sam Rhee, will join SpryPoint's board of directors.

"Utilities represent a massive, underserved market with powerful modernization tailwinds," said Anika Agarwal, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "SpryPoint has built a differentiated platform that utilities value, as demonstrated by their track record of successful implementations and long-term client partnerships. The company's customer-first approach and platform reliability make them well-positioned to serve this market, and we're excited to support the team as they scale to meet market demand."

Ravandoust added: "SpryPoint has demonstrated its ability to innovate and thoughtfully expand its platform in ways that resonate with utilities. Their consistent delivery of new products, combined with a strong execution mindset, positions the company well for its next phase of growth. We're eager to support the team as they broaden their product portfolio and continue raising the bar for customer value."

Insight Partners brings deep domain expertise in vertical software and government technology, having invested in companies including CivicPlus, Vector Solutions, and Payit. Beyond capital, Insight Partners will provide operational expertise in areas including product innovation, payments strategy, and go-to-market efficiency, supporting SpryPoint's ability to continue driving best-in-class client outcomes while scaling.

Norwest, which initially invested in SpryPoint in 2023, remains deeply committed to the company and continues as a significant investor alongside Insight Partners. "SpryPoint has grown dramatically over the past three years, a testament to the strength of the product platform as well as the management team's dedication to serving utilities across North America.," said Ran Ding, General Partner at Norwest. "We're excited to partner with Insight Partners to continue to support SpryPoint's growth in the years ahead."

William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor to SpryPoint.

About SpryPoint

Founded in 2011, SpryPoint builds and delivers integrated, cloud-native software solutions to empower utilities to serve customers better, operate more efficiently, and provide new levels of business visibility and data-driven decision making. Today, more than 100 utilities across the Americas rely on SpryPoint to modernize billing, customer engagement, and field operations. In 2025, SpryPoint was recognized as a Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ company in Canada and a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company in North America. For more information, please visit www.sprypoint.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About Norwest

Norwest is a global venture and growth equity investment firm managing more than $15.5 billion in capital. Since its inception, Norwest has invested in more than 700 companies and currently partners with more than 250 companies in its venture and growth equity portfolio. The firm invests in early- to late-stage businesses across key sectors with a focus on enterprise, healthcare and consumer. The Norwest team offers a deep network of connections, extensive operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders scale their businesses. Norwest has offices in Menlo Park and San Francisco, Calif.; Mumbai, India; and Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit www.norwest.com.

Media Contact

Tiffany Miller, SpryPoint, 1 855-TRY-SPRY, [email protected], sprypoint.com

SOURCE SpryPoint