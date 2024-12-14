SpryPoint Selected by Coachella Valley Water District to Enable Operational Modernization

"Through a competitive procurement process, CVWD selected cloud-based systems SpryPoint and Workday which will leverage advancements in technology to streamline business processes, enhance decision-making through data analytics, provide strong cyber-security measures, and improve customer service." Post this

"Through a competitive procurement process, CVWD selected cloud-based systems SpryPoint and Workday which will leverage advancements in technology to streamline business processes, enhance decision-making through data analytics, provide strong cyber-security measures, and improve customer service. The systems will also offer flexibility to adapt to regulatory and industry changes," said Karla Romero, Director of Finance, CVWD.

This selection from CVWD signals public utilities seeking innovation, operational efficiency, improved customer engagement, and digital enablement are continuing to trust SpryPoint as the industry's top technology partner.

"I am excited to welcome Coachella Valley Water District to our SpryPoint community, and we look forward to a successful partnership, enabling the modernization and transformation outcomes desired, while benefiting the organization and their constituents for years to come," said Kyle Strang, CEO, SpryPoint.

"With a commitment to environmental leadership and delivering exceptional customer service, we look forward to supporting Coachella Valley Water District on the delivery of their strategic priorities," he continued.

Throughout 2024, SpryPoint growth continues, with CVWD one more than 20 additions to the SpryPoint community and a broadening our California client community.

About SpryPoint

SpryPoint is a leading provider of software for the public utilities, focusing on delivering innovative and efficient technologies to enable exceptional customer service and to optimize operations. With a robust product line that addresses everything from customer information systems to field service management, SpryPoint is at the forefront of the digital transformation in the utilities sector. To learn more about SpryPoint, please visit us at sprypoint.com.

About Coachella Valley Water District

CVWD was formed in 1918 to protect and conserve local water sources. Since then, the District has grown into a multifaceted agency that delivers irrigation and domestic (drinking) water, collects and recycles wastewater, provides regional stormwater protection, replenishes the groundwater basin and promotes water conservation. To learn more about CVWD, please visit us at www.cvwd.org.

