SpryPoint selected to deliver Cloud Native Utility Software Solutions to Conway Corporation

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpryPoint, a leading provider of cloud-native software solutions for utilities, is elated to announce that it has been selected by Conway Corporation to provide a comprehensive suite of utility software solutions. This new platform will help Conway Corporation improve both customer service and operations and includes a Customer Information System (CIS), Mobile Field Service, Work Orders & Asset Management, and Backflow Program Management.
Conway Corp is a trusted public utility company that provides electric, water, wastewater, video, broadband and telecommunication services to the residents of Conway, Arkansas. Known for its commitment to delivering reliable utility services, Conway Corp chose SpryPoint for its cutting-edge, cloud-native approach that ensures enhanced flexibility, scalability, and security. The implementation of these solutions will enable Conway Corp to streamline operations, improve customer service, and optimize asset management.
"Our partnership with SpryPoint is a strategic step in delivering on Conway Corp's commitment to innovation and exceptional service to our customers," Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll said. "SpryPoint's experience working with complex multi-service utilities and their understanding of our goals and specific business needs were the driving factors in selecting SpryPoint. We are confident that the SpryPoint platform will allow us to continue to provide safe, affordable and reliable services to our customers well into the future."
"We are excited to partner with Conway Corporation to deliver our integrated platform of utility software-as-a-service solutions," said Kyle Strang, CEO of SpryPoint. "Our platform empowers utilities with the tools needed to enhance efficiency and deliver exceptional service to their customers."
This partnership marks a significant step forward in Conway Corp's mission to leverage advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers and maintain its position as a leader in the utility sector.
About Conway Corporation
Conway Corp has served the community of Conway, Arkansas since 1929, providing essential utility services including electricity, water, wastewater, video and internet to the fastest growing community in Arkansas. Known for its reliable service and customer commitment, Conway Corp continually strives to enhance its offerings and community engagement. Find out more about Conway Corp by visiting conwaycorp.com.
About SpryPoint
SpryPoint is the leading provider of software for public utilities, focusing on delivering innovative and efficient technologies to enable exceptional customer service while optimizing operations. With a robust product line that addresses everything from customer information systems to field service management, SpryPoint is at the forefront of the digital transformation in the utilities sector. To learn more about SpryPoint, please visit us at sprypoint.com, by phone at 1-855-879-7779 (855-TRY-SPRY) or [email protected].
