SpryPoint selected to deliver Cloud Native Utility Software Solutions to Conway Corporation

"Our partnership with SpryPoint is a strategic step in delivering on Conway Corp's commitment to innovation and exceptional service to our customers," Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll said. "SpryPoint's experience working with complex multi-service utilities and their understanding of our goals and specific business needs were the driving factors in selecting SpryPoint. We are confident that the SpryPoint platform will allow us to continue to provide safe, affordable and reliable services to our customers well into the future."

"We are excited to partner with Conway Corporation to deliver our integrated platform of utility software-as-a-service solutions," said Kyle Strang, CEO of SpryPoint. "Our platform empowers utilities with the tools needed to enhance efficiency and deliver exceptional service to their customers."

This partnership marks a significant step forward in Conway Corp's mission to leverage advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers and maintain its position as a leader in the utility sector.

About Conway Corporation

Conway Corp has served the community of Conway, Arkansas since 1929, providing essential utility services including electricity, water, wastewater, video and internet to the fastest growing community in Arkansas. Known for its reliable service and customer commitment, Conway Corp continually strives to enhance its offerings and community engagement. Find out more about Conway Corp by visiting conwaycorp.com.

About SpryPoint

SpryPoint is the leading provider of software for public utilities, focusing on delivering innovative and efficient technologies to enable exceptional customer service while optimizing operations. With a robust product line that addresses everything from customer information systems to field service management, SpryPoint is at the forefront of the digital transformation in the utilities sector. To learn more about SpryPoint, please visit us at sprypoint.com, by phone at 1-855-879-7779 (855-TRY-SPRY) or [email protected].

