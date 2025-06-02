SpryPoint Strengthens Leadership to Deliver Embedded Utility Payment Experiences That Improve Customer Service and Operational Efficiency

Experienced Industry Experts Shane Shepherd and Sara Fernandes Join SpryPoint to Accelerate Integrated Utility Software Solutions

CHARLOTTETOWN, Penn., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpryPoint, a trusted technology partner for utilities across North America, announced the addition of two seasoned industry leaders to support its growing portfolio of integrated customer, operational and payment solutions. Shane Shepherd joins as Vice President of Payments, and Sara Fernandes as Director of Payment Sales—bringing deep expertise in utility operations, customer information systems (CIS), and digital payment processing.

These strategic additions to the team underscore SpryPoint's continued investment in delivering modern, embedded solutions that simplify operations and elevate the customer experience for utilities.

Shepherd, previously with Tyler Technologies, has worked closely with utilities and public sector organizations to develop technology that improves service delivery, payment workflows, and financial planning. Fernandes, a proven leader with prior roles at Core, Paymentus, and Advanced Utility Systems, will work directly with utilities to drive measurable value by embedding SpryPoint's payment capabilities into CIS and customer engagement processes.

Their arrival follows the recent launch of SpryWallet, SpryPoint's fully integrated utility payment solution. SpryWallet connects seamlessly with SpryCIS and SpryEngage, providing customers with secure, real-time payment options while reducing the burden on utility staff and eliminating the need to manage multiple vendors.

"As utilities modernize to meet rising client expectations, they need integrated solutions—not disconnected tools," said Kyle Strang, CEO and Co-Founder of SpryPoint. "Shane and Sara bring the experience and leadership needed to help utilities embed payments into the core of their operations. This is part of our broader commitment to delivering value-driven, utility-specific business solutions."

Shepherd and Fernandes will be part of the SpryPoint team at SpryPoint Connect, the company's annual event bringing together utility leaders from across the Americas, held June 2–5 in San Diego, CA.

About SpryPoint

SpryPoint partners with leading utilities across the Americas to modernize customer engagement and streamline meter-to-cash operations. Our integrated software brings together customer service, billing, field operations and compliance in a single intuitive platform, eliminating friction from the front office to service operations. With a process-first, user-centric approach, SpryPoint empowers utility teams to deliver services safely and seamlessly, without the burden of managing complex technology.

