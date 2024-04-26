SpryPoint Unveils Embedded Payment Solution for SpryCIS and SpryEngage Platforms

"By embedding payment capabilities directly into the SpryPoint platforms, utilities can bring payments closer to their existing meter-to-cash processes and at the same time, modernize and streamline the checkout experience for their customers." Post this

Embedded Payment Processing: SpryWallet natively integrates payment processing capabilities directly into SpryCIS and SpryEngage, allowing utilities to seamlessly accept front counter and online payments, providing an exceptional user experience.

Frictionless Recurring and Automatic Payment Support: Simplifies the onboarding process for new and existing customers with SpryWallet's streamlined enrolment flows to drive electronic payment adoption.

Integrated Reconciliation: SpryWallet unifies bills, statements and payments optimizing the reconciliation process, eliminating hours of administrative work and the need to manage the process outside the SpryCIS platform.

Security and Compliance: With robust security features and compliance controls, SpryWallet processes your transactions using best-in-practice data security and tokenization.

"We've been listening to our clients relay the friction and frustration they experience with third-party payment processing. We think there's an opportunity to go beyond payments as a product, and instead deliver it as a natively integrated feature to SpryCIS and SpryEngage. To that end, we are excited to introduce SpryWallet to the utility community," said Kyle Strang, CEO at SpryPoint. "By embedding payment capabilities directly into the SpryPoint platforms, utilities can bring payments closer to their existing meter-to-cash processes and at the same time, modernize and streamline the checkout experience for their customers."

SpryWallet will be available for SpryCIS in July 2024, with support for SpryEngage later this year. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.sprypoint.com, or drop by booth 922 at CS Week 2024 in Fort Worth.

About SpryPoint

SpryPoint, founded in 2011, provides cutting-edge software solutions for utilities across North America. Their suite of products includes customer information systems, mobile field service applications, and customer engagement solutions, all designed to enhance operational efficiency through the meter-to-cash lifecycle and drive customer satisfaction.

