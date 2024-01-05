SpryPoint Welcomes Chief Customer Officer to Executive Team, Continuing to Elevate Commitment to Customer Success

"Our commitment to our customers has always been at the core of our success. The addition of Chris to our executive team solidifies our dedication to exceeding customer expectations and driving long-term value," said Kyle Strang, CEO of SpryPoint. Post this

With a strong emphasis on corporate culture and a reputation for disruptive innovation, SpryPoint has consistently set itself apart in the competitive SaaS market. The appointment of Mr. Scalia reinforces the company's dedication to fostering customer-centric initiatives, ensuring unparalleled value delivery to its rapidly expanding user base.

Mr. Scalia brings a wealth of experience to SpryPoint, having played pivotal roles in building and leading professional services, training, and customer-centric functions throughout his distinguished career. He joins SpryPoint at a time of unprecedented growth, where his expertise will be instrumental in further enhancing the overall customer experience.

"Our commitment to our customers has always been at the core of our success. The addition of Chris to our executive team solidifies our dedication to exceeding customer expectations and driving long-term value," said Kyle Strang, CEO of SpryPoint. "We are excited to welcome Chris and believe that his leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the next phase of our customer success journey."

Chris is known for his insightful approach to building customer-centric functions that drive positive business outcomes. He has a proven track record of aligning customer success with business objectives, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, loyalty, and advocacy.

In Chris's own words, "I am thrilled to join SpryPoint and contribute to its exceptional growth story. The company's commitment to a strong corporate culture and laser focus on customer success resonated with me. I look forward to collaborating with the talented SpryPoint team to elevate our customer engagement strategies and further solidify our position as a leader in the utility software industry."

In February 2023, SpryPoint received strategic investment from Norwest Venture Partners to fuel the growth of its cloud-native solutions for Utilities. Norwest is a leading growth equity investment firm with deep expertise in helping CEOs and founder-led teams scale their businesses successfully.

About SpryPoint

SpryPoint, founded in 2011, provides cutting-edge software solutions for utilities across North America. Their suite of products includes customer information systems, mobile field service applications, and customer engagement solutions, all designed to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

