SpryPoint Welcomes the Town of Estes Park, Colorado into its Rapidly Growing Public Utility Customer Community

SpryPoint's CEO noted; "We welcome Estes Park to the SpryPoint community. Our partnership empowers public utilities with innovative cloud-native solutions that prioritize user experience, operational efficiency, scalability, and the unique demands of the modern public utility landscape." Post this

Duane Hudson, the Town's ERP Project Manager and Interim Finance Director noted; "One of the reasons we chose SpryPoint is the enhanced customer self-service portal. We will be able to provide our customers with a more user friendly and improved customer experience as they engage with our utility through the online portal. It is very clear that SpryPoint's applications are designed with the end-user in mind, both customers and Town staff. Another major factor in choosing SpryPoint was its ability to support the Town's needs for managing distributed energy generation and billing. Billing efficiency for our customers with these net meter arrangements for power generation will be significantly improved, saving over 8 hours each bill cycle. This project will be transformative in many ways, improving utility operations and the customer experience."

SpryPoint CEO, Kyle Strang, adds; "We are excited to welcome Estes Park Utility to the SpryPoint community. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to empowering public utilities with innovative cloud-native solutions that prioritize user experience, operational efficiency, scalability, and the unique demands of the modern public utility landscape. Our solution suite will play a pivotal role in Estes Park's ability to better serve its community and manage the evolving needs of its customers."

About SpryPoint

SpryPoint is a leading provider of software for the public utilities, focusing on delivering innovative and efficient technologies to enable exceptional customer service and to optimize operations. With a robust product line that addresses everything from customer information systems to field service management, SpryPoint is at the forefront of the digital transformation in the utilities sector. To learn more about SpryPoint, please visit us at https://www.sprypoint.com. Contact us at 1-855-879-7779 or [email protected].

About the Town of Estes Park

The Town of Estes Park is a destination community nestled in the Rocky Mountain foothills 65 miles northwest of Denver, Colorado. The Town is at the eastern entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park and is visited by over four million people each year. Its Utility provides water, electric, and broadband services to its customers. To learn more about Estes Park, please visit its website at https://estespark.colorado.gov.

Media Contact

Emily Beardsley, SpryPoint, 1 855-879-7779, [email protected], www.sprypoint.com

SOURCE SpryPoint