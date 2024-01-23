SPS launches outcome-based BPaaS solutions to further drive digital transformation and end-to-end process innovation for customers

"This is a pivotal moment for further expanding business process innovation, customer experience and operational efficiency. With our new GBTS strategy and BPaaS operating model, we aim to create measurable outcomes for SPS' clients." -Joerg Vollmer Post this

Mr. Renjen has over 33 years of global business transformation experience. He has a proven track record of successfully leading strategic and profitable transformations for various companies through business reengineering, digital adoption, and innovative technology solutions embedded with a combination of Intelligent Automation, Hyper Automation, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning.

"The Global Business Transformation Solutions elevate the opportunity to expand the footprint within existing customers and reach new enterprises," said Vik Renjen, CEO of GBTS. "We digitally transform businesses with end-to-end, outcome-based BPaaS solutions with a pay-per-use model that drives significant efficiencies."

"This is a pivotal moment for further expanding business process innovation, customer experience and operational efficiency," said Jorg Vollmer, CEO of SPS. "We believe leveraging SPS' global scale, deep expertise in business process outsourcing, and loyal customer base will help us continue the transformative path for our clients' operations to unleash productivity and drive even greater levels of innovation. With our new GBTS strategy and BPaaS operating model, we aim to create measurable outcomes for clients and offer SPS employees new opportunities for professional growth."

GBTS BPaaS model allows customers to focus their core resources more effectively. By shifting CapEx to OpEx, they gain flexibility and choices. Its unique 3T approach combines Trusted Domain Expertise, Technology, and Talent to bring maximum business impact. The deep expertise held within the organization is in the banking, financial services, and insurance industries, as well as in digital transformation.

Our BPaaS solutions suite of offerings includes:

Personal Lending: Digital transformation enabling clients to confidently capture more of the lending market.

Auto Lending: Helps clients reinvent and autonomously execute the full auto loan process to boost profitability and fuel an exceptional customer experience.

Claims Reimbursement: This end-to-end fully managed solution makes the multi-step, complex claims process seamless for clients and the customers they serve.

About SPS

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt hybrid work concepts to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and health. SPS has more than 8,500 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base.

We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes.

Discover how our dedicated team at SPS makes an impact that matters by visiting http://www.spsglobal.com.

SPS. The Power of Possibility.

About AS Equity Partners

Based in Zürich/Freienbach, Switzerland and London, United Kingdom, AS Equity Partners exclusively targets control investments in the lower to middle-market for software, technology, and technology enabled businesses across Europe. Next to offering capital and financial solutions, AS Equity Partners contribute hands-on operational expertise and multi-level support to help firms live up to their full potential. Its founders are recognized industry veterans with decades of experience in this field. http://www.as-equitypartners.com

