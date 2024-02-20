SPS named to IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 for 12th consecutive year

"By leveraging AI-enabled technology and optimized processes, all driven by passionate, customer-focused employees, SPS helps our clients unleash the Power of Possibility." Joerg Vollmer, CEO, SPS Post this

As one of the world's leading technology-driven business transformation companies, SPS supports organizations across all industries to help them enhance their customer experience and improve their employee experience. SPS delivers solutions that optimize operations by leveraging the talents of industry experts, innovative industry best practices, process automation, and AI-enabled technology, while measurably improving service delivery and increasing productivity while aggressively managing customer expenses. The approach has resonated with clients: SPS received a world-class Net Promoter Score of 80 in a 2023 global survey of its customers.

Joerg Vollmer, CEO SPS, commented, "In our fast-changing, disruptive world, businesses face two choices: adapt or stagnate. SPS supports organizations in navigating the complexities of transformation with the goal of enhancing our clients' customer satisfaction and increasing their business efficiency. By leveraging AI-enabled technology and optimized processes, all driven by passionate, customer-focused employees, we help our clients unleash the Power of Possibility. We are grateful for this recognition of SPS as a top global provider of document management and business process outsourcing solutions as it confirms the success of our approach to transformation."

"In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors. This year's list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated, and set new industry standards in this new era," stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to SPS for securing a well-deserved place among the world's finest."

The official listing, which is composed of Leaders, Rising Stars and Advisors, is expected to be released in May.

About SPS

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt hybrid work concepts to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and health. SPS has more than 8,500 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base.

We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes.

Discover how our dedicated team at SPS makes an impact that matters by visiting http://www.spsglobal.com.

SPS. The Power of Possibility.

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.

About The Global Outsourcing 100

The Global Outsourcing 100, now in its eighteenth year, is a prestigious annual listing recognizing the world's top outsourcing service providers.

These lists, which encompass The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists, serve as indispensable resources for companies seeking to establish or expand relationships with the industry's foremost firms providing a diverse range of outsourcing services, beyond just information technology and BPO to include facility services, real estate, HR, financial services, banking, manufacturing, and more. Moreover, these lists feature not only today's industry leaders but also emerging stars of tomorrow.

It's important to note that companies of all sizes have the opportunity to apply for inclusion on these prestigious lists. Notably, IAOP Membership is not a requirement for consideration, and it does not factor into the compilation of the final lists.

To help ensure participation by a broad cross-section of the industry, The Global Outsourcing 100 list includes larger established global firms, referred to as 'Leaders,' smaller, faster-growing firms with less than $50 million per year in revenue and/or fewer than 5,000 employees, referred to as 'Rising Stars,' as well as 'Advisors,' regardless of size. Companies are first organized by Leader, Rising Star or Advisor criteria, then evaluated based on the four judging categories. The final list is composed of the top-scoring companies, regardless of type.

The online application mirrors top customers' work when considering potential outsourcing service providers and advisors. For 2023, four areas were considered and judged:

Customer References as demonstrated th- rough value being created at the applicant's top customer organizations. Awards and Certifications as demonstrated through the value being created through industry recognition and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications. Programs for Innovation as demonstrated through specific programs and resulting outcomes that produce new forms of value for customers. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as shown through corporate programs and outcomes that address topics such as community involvement and development, labor practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, consumer issues, and organizational governance.

Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

The aggregate scores from the areas above determine inclusion on the lists. All companies included on the list will have demonstrated their global excellence; full "stars" will be awarded to all companies distinguishing themselves in one or more judging categories.

For complete details on how the applications will be judged and scored, please refer to the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 Process & Scoring Methodology document downloaded from the IAOP website and the applications.

