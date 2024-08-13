SPS North America Honored for Excellence in Employee Wellness Programs

"SPS' employee programs, such as wellness initiatives, are crucial for keeping our team engaged and motivated within an inclusive environment that fosters continuous growth while supporting our clients' success." Post this

SPS North America's approach towards employee wellness focuses not on providing programs and resources to support the health and well-being of employees, but also drives engagement and fosters a sense of community. Through programs such as its Step Challenge, Hydration Challenge, Healthy Recipe Contest and Wellness Scavenger Hunt, to name a few, SPS employees throughout North America have the opportunity to work together and support each other in achieving wellness goals.

"At SPS, we believe our employees are our superpower," said Valerie Mahoney, Chief Human Resources Officer, North America. "Our employee programs, such as wellness initiatives, are crucial for keeping our team engaged and motivated within an inclusive environment that fosters continuous growth while supporting our clients' success. We are grateful to the Stevie Awards for recognizing our commitment to our employees."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the ninth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on September 16," said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

Discover how SPS can revolutionize your business operations and boost success by leveraging highly skilled and motivated employees alongside integrated technology to drive data-driven process improvements for your organization. Visit http://www.spsglobal.com.

About SPS

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt hybrid work programs to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and health. SPS has more than 8,500 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base.

We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes.

Discover how our dedicated team at SPS makes an impact that matters by visiting http://www.spsglobal.com.

SPS. The Power of Possibility.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Janet Tarzia, SPS North America, 1-212-204-0900, [email protected], https://www.spsglobal.com

SOURCE SPS North America