SPS North America Receives Top Honors in HR Strategy for its Elevate Training Program

"As the modern workplace evolves, and companies explore the optimal return-to-office strategies for their culture, SPS' Enterprise Workplace Solutions ensure that we deliver exceptional service to our clients' employees, whether working onsite or remotely," said Alexander Burgess, Chief Operating Officer of SPS North America. "'Elevate for SPS' focuses our employees on delivering customized services for each client. It is more than just a program; it is a commitment to continuous improvement and a culture that champions excellence."

Valerie Mahoney, Chief Human Resources Officer at SPS North America, added, "Employee training and development are vital to SPS' culture and integral to our success. As an industry leader in employee development, we average over 40 hours of training per employee across all levels. 'Elevate for SPS' has been key not only in enhancing customer experiences but also in providing growth opportunities for our staff. We are honored by this recognition from the Titan Business Awards and the International Awards Associate."

The Titan Business Awards was created with a singular goal: to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of organizations and entrepreneurs on the global stage. By giving recognition to both small enterprises and large corporations alike, the Awards are committed to fostering inclusivity and equal opportunity for all, whether they are well-established brands or emerging start-ups.

With over 1700 submissions, the competition for the 2024 Titan Business Awards highlighted global talent and excellence. Participants ranged from established industry giants to emerging businesses from the United States, Philippines, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, India, United Arab Emirates, China, and more.

The competition, hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), welcomes participants from across the business spectrum. Entrepreneurs, small businesses, and multinational corporations alike are invited to compete for the coveted Titan awards, ensuring that the competition reflects the diversity and dynamism of today's global economy.

"As the business world continues to transform, adaptability and vision are crucial to long-term success," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of International Awards Associate (IAA). "This year's winners exemplify the leadership and innovation that will drive the future of industries forward. The Titan Business Awards shine a spotlight on those who innovate, adapt, and lead. Congratulations to all our winners, whose bold ideas and determination prove that excellence in business knows no boundaries. Their success sets a high standard for others to follow."

About SPS

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt hybrid work concepts to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and health. SPS has more than 8,500 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base.

We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes.

SPS. The Power of Possibility.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

