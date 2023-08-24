SPS North America wins prestigious Ragan Workplace Wellness Award

"At SPS, our people are our superpower. Through programs such as our 'Find Your Purpose' Wellness Challenge, we not only support the well-being of our employees and promote a healthy workplace but also create meaningful connections in a digital world." Tweet this

SPS North America was chosen from a wide pool of entries to receive recognition as a winner in Ragan's Workplace Wellness Awards in the Digital Culture category for its "Find Your Purpose" Employee Wellness Challenge campaign. As part of the campaign, employees shared activities in five dimensions of wellness – Physical, Emotional, Environment, Financial and Social – on SPS' internal social platform, with prizes awarded each week. In addition to increasing activities related to employee wellness, the initiative also drove a measurable increase in employee engagement.

"Congratulations to SPS North America," said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager for Awards Programs at PR Daily. "Creating a healthy and supportive workplace culture is critical to the success of any organization, and SPS has demonstrated a true commitment to the well-being of their employees. Ragan is proud to recognize your efforts."

"At SPS, our people are our superpower," stated Valerie Mahoney, Chief Human Resources Officer at SPS North America. "Through programs such as our 'Find Your Purpose' Wellness Challenge, we not only support the well-being of our employees and promote a healthy workplace but also create meaningful connections in a digital world. We are grateful for this recognition by Ragan Communications."

SPS North America has been recognized for its accomplishment in a special write-up on Ragan's internationally read news website.

About SPS

SPS is a leading outsourcing provider of innovative services in business processing and data management. Building on our Swiss foundations and global footprint, we are the trusted partner for process optimization and intelligent automation. With transformative end-to-end solutions, we create new possibilities for our clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance, health and legal. SPS has more than 8,500 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base.

Learn more how SPS's people make an impact that matters at http://www.spsglobal.com.

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily:

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

Media Contact

Janet Tarzia, SPS North America

