SPS Releases a New White Paper on Redefining Workplace Experience

"One-size-fits-all is no longer an option," said Dan Moscatiello, CEO of North America and Global Head of Enterprise Workplace Solutions at SPS. "Employees expect their work environment to be customized to their unique preferences. By adopting a hospitality-driven mindset and leveraging AI systems and data analytics, organizations can create highly personalized employee experiences that are tailored to the needs of each individual, whether working in the office or remotely."

Dr. Chesley Black, Vice President of Operations and Global Workplace Strategy & Innovation at SPS, emphasized, "Our research shows that the key to success lies in a hospitality-based approach. By cultivating an atmosphere of friendliness and responsiveness, employers can create a work environment where employees feel welcomed, valued, and well-supported, resulting in higher satisfaction and engagement in this rapidly evolving world of work."

SPS' Enterprise Workplace Solutions create a flexible and efficient workplace, allowing employees to focus on what they do best: delighting customers and achieving better business outcomes. Its solutions, including Hybrid Workforce Experience, Office Logistics, and Enterprise Business Support, are powered by integrated technologies like SPS Nexus and Gen AI, fostering collaboration and enhancing the overall employee experience.

About SPS

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt hybrid work concepts to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and health. SPS has more than 8,500 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base.

We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes.

