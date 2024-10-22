SPS Releases its 2023/2024 Sustainability Report, Demonstrating Further Progress & Commitment to its ESG Initiatives

ESG awareness has grown significantly among our clients and partners globally. By embedding innovative thinking into everything we do, we advance both our own and our clients' ESG goals. Post this

The company's achievements over the past year include:

Recognition by EcoVadis, ranking SPS for ESG excellence as part of the 84th percentile of all rated organizations globally. EcoVadis evaluates companies across the four key categories of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

Improved CO2 reporting, leading to a much more accurate global CO2 footprint and a more accurate view of the company's environmental impact

Exceeding key targets for client satisfaction, including achieving a world-class Net Promoter Score of 81 in 2024 (target: >70) and a global client renewal rate of 97% (target: > 95%)

The establishment of a global ESG Governance Board along with local ESG committees , allowing SPS to not only hold itself and its suppliers accountable, but to drive improvements, manage programs and provide oversight both company-wide and within specific business units.

In addition, SPS renewed as a signed member of the United Nations Global Compact, which requires a commitment to responsible business practices in human rights, labor, the environment, and corruption. The company adheres to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and has committed to aligning its operations and strategies with these principles and to taking actions that advance broader societal goals

Joerg Vollmer, CEO of SPS, noted , "ESG awareness has grown significantly among our clients and partners globally. As a leader in business transformation, we integrate talent, process innovation, and technology to automate manual processes and drive ESG improvements. By embedding innovative thinking into everything we do, we advance both our own and our clients' ESG goals."

Christina Banahan, Global ESG Director, added to this: "Through digital transformation and operational efficiency, we help clients reduce environmental impact while boosting performance. Digitizing reduces paper use, cuts storage costs, and supports flexible hybrid work, expanding the talent pool. It also enhances data protection and ensures compliance through reliable audit trails. Our solutions seamlessly address all three pillars of ESG, driving long-term business success for our clients."

SPS' solutions portfolio of Enterprise Workplace Solutions and Technology Business Solutions is designed to bolster clients' ESG initiatives. From supporting hybrid workforces and supporting social sustainability to delivering digital solutions that reduce CO2 emissions, SPS drives process improvements and operation optimization to help clients meet their organizational ESG goals.

SPS' ESG performance is monitored by the company's clients, Board of Directors, prospective and current investors, employees and suppliers.

About SPS

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt hybrid work concepts to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solution s bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and health. SPS has more than 8,500 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base.

We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes.

Discover how our dedicated team at SPS makes an impact that matters by visiting http://www.spsglobal.com.

SPS. The Power of Possibility.

