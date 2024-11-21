SPS Releases Report on "The State of Return-to-Office (RTO)"

"This report [on RTO] provides both a benchmark and a roadmap, helping companies make informed decisions that align with operational goals and employee expectations, as leaders look to refine their workplace strategies in 2024 and beyond." Post this

Notably, the survey revealed continuing trends that indicate a level of disconnect between leaders and employees:

42% of employees were 'neutral' on their organization's RTO policy with only 16% being 'very satisfied'.

For those organizations that indicated they are updating their RTO policy, 68% said they will increase the number of mandatory days in office.

63% of employers said they are not changing or updating their RTO policy in the coming 12 months.

47% of organizations have elevated the services and programs as employees have returned to the office when compared to pre-COVID.

"As workplaces continue to evolve, organizations are facing unprecedented changes in how, where, and when work gets done," said Dan Moscatiello, CEO of SPS North America and Global Head of Enterprise Workplace Solutions. "This report provides both a benchmark and a roadmap, helping companies make informed decisions that align with operational goals and employee expectations, as leaders look to refine their workplace strategies in 2024 and beyond."

"At SPS, we are committed to helping organizations attract, retain, and engage top talent by providing insights that drive a productive and engaging workplace," added Nicole Mangarella, Head of Global Technology & Innovation – Enterprise Workplace Solutions. "Whether employees are in the office or working remotely, the workplace experience can be a key driver for employee satisfaction by leveraging hospitality-focused service and cutting-edge technology to build an immersive culture that employees want to be a part of."

The 2024 SPS Workplace Experience Survey Report is now available for download here.

Learn how SPS can transform your workplace by combining the expertise and motivation of top talent with cutting-edge technology to drive data-driven process improvements and enhance organizational success. Visit https://www.spsglobal.com.

About SPS

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt hybrid work programs to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance, and health. SPS has more than 8,500 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base.

We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes.

Discover how our dedicated team at SPS makes an impact that matters by visiting http://www.spsglobal.com.

SPS. The Power of Possibility.

Media Contact

Janet Tarzia, SPS North America, 1-212-204-0900, [email protected], https://www.spsglobal.com

SOURCE SPS North America