Spur Reply and Omtera Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise Transformation with Asana Across North America and EMEA

By bringing transformation strategy and deep technical activation together, Spur Reply and Omtera enable Asana enterprise customers to move beyond adoption toward scalable, AI-enabled operating models embedded directly in how work gets done. Post this

Together, Spur Reply and Omtera will support Asana's enterprise customers as they evolve toward AI-native operating models - including the adoption of Asana AI and AI Studio - which increasingly depend on connected work, structured data, and sustained platform adoption at scale.

"Enterprise transformation breaks down when strategy, operating models, and technology are treated as separate efforts," said Steve White, Co-Founder of Spur Reply. "Our partnership with Omtera brings those elements together, enabling Asana customers to move beyond migration and adoption toward operating models that support scalable, AI-enabled execution, embedded in workflows where companies can realize enterprise level value vs. individual gains."

Enterprises adopting Asana are increasingly seeking both strategic orchestration - including governance, operating model design, and change enablement - and deep technical activation spanning data integration, migration, analytics, automation, and AI connectivity. Historically, these capabilities have often been delivered by separate partners or internal teams, leading to fragmented execution and slower realization of value.

The Spur Reply and Omtera partnership addresses this challenge by providing continuity from enterprise transformation strategy through execution, enabling customers to move more effectively from platform adoption to durable, AI-enabled ways of working.

"Our enterprise customers increasingly require partners who can operate across both transformation strategy and deep technical activation," said Eron Sunando, Head of Global Channel & Alliances at Asana. "As two award-winning Asana partners with global reach, Spur Reply and Omtera each bring distinctive strengths. Together, they offer a fully connected experience that supports large-scale deployments, complex migrations and integrations, and the adoption of AI capabilities such as AI Studio and AI Teammates. We're excited to see this collaboration further strengthen Asana's enterprise ecosystem worldwide."

Omtera's capability stack spans deep Asana expertise, data integration & modern data, data migration, technical platform activation, development, analytics, and adjacent platform ecosystems. The firm also works with customers on modern data foundations, enabling Asana to serve as an execution layer that sits above structured organizational and data-dependent work.

"As Asana moves deeper into AI and platform-level capabilities with offerings like AI Studio, enterprise customers need both transformation strategy and data/technical activation to realize value," said Murat Yılmaz, CEO of Omtera. "Partnering with Spur Reply allows us to deliver that unified experience for customers globally."

The collaboration positions Spur Reply and Omtera to act as Asana's most connected enterprise partners worldwide, capable of serving multi-region deployments, strategic accounts, and platform adjacencies that span transformation, AI, data, and work orchestration.

The partnership will engage with Asana's field team, enterprise ecosystem, and joint customers across North America and EMEA throughout 2026, beginning with joint sessions at Asana's global SKO in San Francisco.

Media Contact

Perihan Uramis, Omtera, 44 7379075505, [email protected], https://www.omtera.com/

Mikala Flynn, Spur Reply, 1 4258850684, [email protected], https://spur-reply.com/

SOURCE Omtera