SQN Venture Partners Welcomes Timothy Robey, CAIA, as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth and Investor Relations**

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SQN Venture Partners, a provider of venture debt financing to emerging technology companies, is pleased to announce the hiring of Timothy Robey, CAIA, as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth and Investor Relations.

In his new role, Tim will play a pivotal part in raising capital, managing investor relationships, expanding the fund's network of limited partners, and spearheading business development initiatives. As a subject matter expert for the firm's venture debt products and a member of the Investment Committee, Tim will be involved in the portfolio construction of SQN's investments.

Tim began his distinguished investment career in 2001 and has held senior positions at notable firms including Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Eaton Vance, Dwight Asset Management, and Lehman Brothers Asset Management. In these roles, he was responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, credit research, and risk management for multi-sector and short duration fixed income portfolios. Tim was also instrumental in driving the growth of separately managed account (SMA) businesses and capital formation efforts at these firms.

Tim holds a B.S. in Finance with a minor in Computer Information Systems from Bentley College and an M.B.A. from Yale School of Management. He is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA), an active member of the Boston CAIA association, and holds the series 7 and 63 licenses.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the SQN team," said Ryan McCalley, Managing Partner and Founder of SQN Venture Partners. "His impressive track record and extensive experience in investment management and business development make him a valuable addition to our firm. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to further our mission of providing innovative financing solutions to emerging technology companies."

**About SQN Venture Partners:**

SQN Venture Partners, LLC ("SQN") was founded in January 2015 with a dual mandate of providing limited partners access to the domestic venture capital ecosystem and offering debt financing to rapidly growing, emerging technology companies with venture capital backing. The investment professionals at SQN bring decades of experience to the origination and structuring of debt investments, designed to provide emerging growth companies with an extended runway between rounds of funding.

Media Contact

Tim Robey, SQN Venture Partners, 1 8438528768, [email protected], https://www.sqnvp.com/

SOURCE SQN Venture Partners