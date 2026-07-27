Squabble Launches squabble.ai, Bringing Modern Civil Recourse to Small Claims Nationwide

"Most people with a real claim never file it, and it is not because they are wrong. It is because the process was built to outlast them. Squabble puts the chaos in order." — Michael Egenthal, Founder and CEO of Squabble Post this

It starts with a conversation. A claimant tells Sophie, Squabble's AI intake assistant, what happened, in plain words, in about six minutes. Squabble turns that story into a Custom Demand Letter at no cost. From there, the claimant chooses how far to take it:

Credible Threat, $128. The demand letter plus a court-ready document set: the Complaint, Summons, and court-specific papers, reviewed through Triple-Check™, Squabble's internal review for administrative and jurisdictional accuracy, with live human chat support. Filing is not included. As the company puts it: a demand asks; a demand backed by the filing set demonstrates.

File Now, $238. Everything in Credible Threat, and Squabble prepares, Triple-Checks, and files the claim, with full case-management platform access and status updates at every stage.

Dedicated Case Agent, $398. Everything in File Now, plus a dedicated agent for the life of the case: unlimited case meetings and priority escalation, evidence preparation, assistance with hearings, postponements, amendments, alias summonses, and dismissals (additional fees may apply for filed documents), and end-to-end process-server coordination. Recommended for claims of $2,000 or more.

A Customized Case Brief, $98, is available with any path: an educational document that organizes a dispute's facts, timeline, and general procedure. It provides no legal advice or merits opinion, and ordering one does not create an attorney-client relationship. Formal Service of Process is available with File Now and Dedicated Case Agent, $88 when added at filing or $128 if added later.

"Most people with a real claim never file it, and it is not because they are wrong. It is because the process was built to outlast them," said Michael Egenthal, founder and CEO of Squabble. "Squabble puts the chaos in order: the forms, the courts, the deadlines, the service of process. You tell Sophie what happened. We handle the paper."

Squabble has spent a decade building the platform and more than seven years processing real claims: over 13,000 to date, with jurisdiction-matched filing across more than 3,000 small claims courts in all 50 states. The platform runs on patented technology, U.S. Patent No. 11,328,375 B2, granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and operates under attorney supervision.

Looking ahead, Squabble is developing Truce by Squabble, a neutral resolution layer expected in 2027. Truce will give both sides of a dispute a structured place to respond, review documents, exchange proposals, and try to resolve before court. Squabble stays neutral throughout: it does not represent either party, decide the dispute, or determine whether money is owed.

squabble.ai is live today. Intake is free, and every claimant receives a Custom Demand Letter at no cost.

About Squabble

Squabble International, Inc. is a legal technology company offering modern civil recourse: guided intake with Sophie, professionally prepared court documents, filing, and service coordination for small claims across all 50 states. Squabble is attorney-founded and attorney-supervised. Squabble is not your lawyer, nor does it state applicable law, apply legal judgment, or provide advice. No attorney-client relationship is created. Attorney oversight is limited to administrative accuracy and efficient operations. Learn more at squabble.ai, or find Squabble on Instagram (@squabbleusa) and LinkedIn (Squabble International).

Media Contact

Squabble International, Inc. (877) 245-2328 squabble.ai/contact

Media Contact

Michael Egenthal, Squabble International, Inc., 1 (877) 245-2328, [email protected], https://squabble.ai/

SOURCE Squabble International, Inc.