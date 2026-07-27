Squabble Launches squabble.ai, Bringing Modern Civil Recourse to Small Claims Nationwide

The attorney-founded platform behind more than 13,000 claims opens its new home at squabble.ai, pairing Sophie, its AI intake assistant, with professionally prepared court documents and filing across all 50 states.
SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Squabble International, Inc. ("Squabble"), the attorney-founded legal technology company, today launched squabble.ai, the official home of its nationwide small claims platform. The launch brings the full Squabble experience, from guided intake to prepared court documents to filing and service coordination, under one address.
Most people with a real dispute never pursue it. The unpaid invoice. The deposit that never came back. The repair that was paid for and never finished. The amounts matter, but the process is heavy: unfamiliar forms, court-specific rules, service requirements, hard deadlines. Small claims court was designed for people to represent themselves, with no lawyer required. Squabble makes that practical.
It starts with a conversation. A claimant tells Sophie, Squabble's AI intake assistant, what happened, in plain words, in about six minutes. Squabble turns that story into a Custom Demand Letter at no cost. From there, the claimant chooses how far to take it:
- Credible Threat, $128. The demand letter plus a court-ready document set: the Complaint, Summons, and court-specific papers, reviewed through Triple-Check™, Squabble's internal review for administrative and jurisdictional accuracy, with live human chat support. Filing is not included. As the company puts it: a demand asks; a demand backed by the filing set demonstrates.
- File Now, $238. Everything in Credible Threat, and Squabble prepares, Triple-Checks, and files the claim, with full case-management platform access and status updates at every stage.
- Dedicated Case Agent, $398. Everything in File Now, plus a dedicated agent for the life of the case: unlimited case meetings and priority escalation, evidence preparation, assistance with hearings, postponements, amendments, alias summonses, and dismissals (additional fees may apply for filed documents), and end-to-end process-server coordination. Recommended for claims of $2,000 or more.
A Customized Case Brief, $98, is available with any path: an educational document that organizes a dispute's facts, timeline, and general procedure. It provides no legal advice or merits opinion, and ordering one does not create an attorney-client relationship. Formal Service of Process is available with File Now and Dedicated Case Agent, $88 when added at filing or $128 if added later.
"Most people with a real claim never file it, and it is not because they are wrong. It is because the process was built to outlast them," said Michael Egenthal, founder and CEO of Squabble. "Squabble puts the chaos in order: the forms, the courts, the deadlines, the service of process. You tell Sophie what happened. We handle the paper."
Squabble has spent a decade building the platform and more than seven years processing real claims: over 13,000 to date, with jurisdiction-matched filing across more than 3,000 small claims courts in all 50 states. The platform runs on patented technology, U.S. Patent No. 11,328,375 B2, granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and operates under attorney supervision.
Looking ahead, Squabble is developing Truce by Squabble, a neutral resolution layer expected in 2027. Truce will give both sides of a dispute a structured place to respond, review documents, exchange proposals, and try to resolve before court. Squabble stays neutral throughout: it does not represent either party, decide the dispute, or determine whether money is owed.
squabble.ai is live today. Intake is free, and every claimant receives a Custom Demand Letter at no cost.
About Squabble
Squabble International, Inc. is a legal technology company offering modern civil recourse: guided intake with Sophie, professionally prepared court documents, filing, and service coordination for small claims across all 50 states. Squabble is attorney-founded and attorney-supervised. Squabble is not your lawyer, nor does it state applicable law, apply legal judgment, or provide advice. No attorney-client relationship is created. Attorney oversight is limited to administrative accuracy and efficient operations. Learn more at squabble.ai, or find Squabble on Instagram (@squabbleusa) and LinkedIn (Squabble International).
Media Contact
Squabble International, Inc. (877) 245-2328 squabble.ai/contact
Media Contact
Michael Egenthal, Squabble International, Inc., 1 (877) 245-2328, [email protected], https://squabble.ai/
SOURCE Squabble International, Inc.
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