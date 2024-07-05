Squad.App and WEALLNET (WAN) announced strategic partnership to expand influencer marketing reach in Vietnam and allow US-based brands expand to the new geo.

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Squad.App, a leading US-based automated influencer marketing startup, and WEALLNET (WAN), a pioneering force in Vietnam's digital landscape, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing influencer marketing in Vietnam.

WEALLNET, established in 2017 with a mission to empower Vietnamese youth through innovation and creativity, has joined forces with Squad.App, known for its data-driven creator matchmaking and rapid campaign deployment capabilities worldwide. This partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing the influencer marketing ecosystem in Vietnam by combining local expertise with global technology.

"Squad.App's advanced influencer marketing platform coupled with WEALLNET's deep understanding of the Vietnamese market creates an unparalleled synergy," said Kevin Pham, CEO of WEALLNET. "Together, we aim to empower brands entering Vietnam with seamless, impactful influencer campaigns that resonate with local audiences."

Under the agreement, Squad.App will leverage its extensive network and technology to introduce international brands to Vietnam's burgeoning market. Meanwhile, WEALLNET will oversee campaign execution in compliance with local regulations, ensuring each initiative aligns with Vietnamese laws and cultural nuances.

"Our collaboration with WEALLNET reflects our commitment to facilitating efficient and effective influencer marketing strategies globally," stated Anthony Adamovich, CEO and co-founder of Squad.App. "Vietnam represents a dynamic market with tremendous potential, and we are excited to partner with WEALLNET to deliver innovative solutions that drive brand engagement and growth."

Key objectives of the partnership include expanding brand visibility in Vietnam through tailored influencer campaigns and providing comprehensive support from campaign inception to evaluation. Both companies will work closely to deliver measurable results and actionable insights, reinforcing their mutual dedication to driving digital transformation in Southeast Asia.

For more information about WEALLNET and Squad.App, please visit https://www.weallnet.com/en/ and https://www.squad.app/, respectively.

About WEALLNET (WAN): WEALLNET (WAN) was founded in 2017 to empower Vietnamese youth with a multifunctional digital platform. Dedicated to fostering creativity and progress, WEALLNET offers innovative solutions that enrich daily life through technology.

About Squad.App: Squad.App is a US-based company specializing in data-driven influencer marketing solutions. Operating globally, Squad.App facilitates seamless brand collaboration with influencers to optimize campaign effectiveness and maximize ROI.

Media Contact

Lenny Levi, Squad.App, 1 9177704045, [email protected], https://www.squad.app/

SOURCE Squad.App