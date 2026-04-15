SquadLocker and SPiN Partner to Simplify Custom Apparel for Youth Sports Organizations

SquadLocker partners with SPiN to simplify custom apparel for youth sports organizations, making it easy for players, parents, and fans to order custom uniforms, spirit wear, and gear through always-open online team stores.

RANDOLPH, N.J., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SquadLocker, a leading custom apparel platform for sports organizations, schools, and teams, and (SPiN) Sports Profile Network, a sports-only network for youth and amateur sports, today announced a partnership making SquadLocker available as a preferred apparel solution within the SPiN network.

SquadLocker's platform lets organizations set up always-open online team stores where players, parents, and fans can order custom uniforms, spirit wear, and gear from brands like Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas. There are no setup fees, no minimum orders, and every item ships directly to the buyer's home. Organizations can also use SquadLocker's built-in fundraising tools to turn apparel from a logistical headache into a simple, revenue-generating part of running a program.

As part of SPiN's approach of connecting organizations with proven tools in each category, SquadLocker will be available directly through the SPiN platform. Clubs and leagues using SPiN will be able to discover and adopt SquadLocker without having to research, vet, and set up an apparel solution on their own. Organizations get access to a trusted solution, and SquadLocker reaches the communities that need them most.

"We've spent years building a platform that takes the hassle out of team apparel, from setup to shipping," said Gary Goldberg, Founder & CEO at SquadLocker. "Partnering with SPiN puts us right where club directors and league organizers are already managing their programs. Instead of spending hours figuring out apparel on their own, they can find us through SPiN and get their stores up and running quickly."

Michael Hutner, Founder of SPiN, added: "Apparel sounds simple, but it ends up taking a surprising amount of time for most organizations. Orders, sizing, inventory, it all adds up. SquadLocker removes that complexity. Making them available through SPiN just makes it easier for clubs to get it right from the start."

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker is a leading custom apparel platform and e-commerce solution for sports organizations, schools, and businesses. Through its online tools, SquadLocker makes it easy to create, manage, and distribute custom uniforms, spirit wear, and team gear from over 70 top brands. The company manufactures a proprietary sublimated uniform line (SquadGEAR™) and handles decoration, production, and fulfillment from its own facility, shipping individual orders directly to homes with no minimums required. For more information, visit www.squadlocker.com.

About SPiN

SPiN (Sports Profile Network) is a sports-only network for youth and amateur sports. SPiN sits on top of the tools organizations already use, connects everything into one hub, and makes it easy to discover and adopt proven tools across the ecosystem. At the center is the SPiN Lifetime Profile ID, a sports identity for life that preserves an athlete's journey across every team, sport, and season. For families, that means one platform instead of six apps. For organizations, less admin burden, stronger community, and deeper engagement. For more information, visit www.spinsports.ai.

Media Contact

Chris Vance, SPiN (Sports Profile Network), 1 7734741446, [email protected], https://www.spinsports.ai

SOURCE SPiN (Sports Profile Network)