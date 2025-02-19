SquadLocker Celebrates Uniform Day with Record Growth, Strategic Partnerships, and Expanded Innovation

"Uniforms are more than just apparel—they define a team's identity. Our mission is to deliver high-quality, fully customizable uniforms, fast. The numbers prove that teams are embracing our model, and we're just getting started," said Gary Goldberg, President & Founder of SquadLocker. Post this

"Uniforms are more than just apparel—they define a team's identity. Our mission is to deliver high-quality, fully customizable uniforms, fast. The numbers prove that teams are embracing our model, and we're just getting started," said Gary Goldberg, President & Founder of SquadLocker.

Expanding Product Innovation & SquadGEAR Offerings

Recently, SquadLocker has expanded its SquadGEAR lineup based on direct feedback from teams and coaches:

Sublimated Baseball & Softball Pants (launching February 2025 )

) Compression Arm Sleeves & Sleeveless Volleyball Jerseys (now available for Basketball & Volleyball)

SquadGEAR Fan Gear, including custom hoodies, blankets, and throw pillows

SquadClub's Growth: Fueled by SportsEngine & New Referral Program

Since launching in May 2024, SquadClub has transformed how large sports organizations access uniforms, providing exclusive discounts and long-term perks.

SportsEngine has played a key role in fueling SquadClub's adoption, offering bundled registration and uniform packages that create a seamless, cost-effective experience for teams—simplifying everything from sign-ups to gear distribution.

New Referral Program: SquadLocker launched its SquadClub Referral Program, allowing coaches, administrators, and sports influencers to earn cash for every player they refer.

"With SquadClub, we've eliminated the headaches of uniform ordering for large organizations with direct-to-player fulfillment, hands-on customer service, effortless player pack creation, built-in roster management, and more. Now, with SportsEngine and our referral program, we're making it even easier for more teams to benefit," added Goldberg.

SquadStudio Expansion: Now Embedded in Partner Websites

To make custom uniform creation more accessible, SquadLocker has started embedding SquadStudio into partner websites, beginning with RYTE Sport. This allows teams to start designing directly from partner platforms, making it even easier to bring their vision to life.

72,117 design sessions since SquadStudio launched.

919 unique team designs created for real teams.

Over 1,150 design templates are available for teams to fully customize, making the creative process faster and more intuitive.

"This is a game-changer. By embedding SquadStudio into partner websites, we're giving more teams a seamless way to start designing custom uniforms and gear in just minutes," said Goldberg.

What's Next: New Sports, More Integrations, and Continued Growth

As SquadLocker celebrates Uniform Day 2025, the company is already looking ahead:

New SquadGEAR sports launching: Flag Football, 7-on-7 Football, Men's/Boy's Volleyball, and Hockey.

More integrations are planned, building on the success of existing partnerships.

SquadGEAR Fan Gear expansion, including the return of seasonal collections like the Holiday Sweaters in late 2025.

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker is the leading custom apparel manufacturer and e-commerce solution for sports organizations. Through innovative online tools, SquadLocker makes creating, managing, and distributing custom apparel easy. SquadLocker integrates with sports management platforms to empower teams, leagues, and organizations with a seamless solution. In addition to working with 70+ top brands, SquadLocker manufactures SquadGEAR™ a proprietary sublimated uniform line. Uniforms can be designed instantly in SquadStudio™ and fulfilled with unmatched speed.

Learn more at SquadLocker.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn

Press Contact: Lara Michaud [email protected]

Media Contact

Lara Michaud, SquadLocker Inc., 1 6095774377, [email protected], Squadlocker.com

SOURCE SquadLocker Inc.