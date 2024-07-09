SquadLocker® Partners with RYTE Sport™ to Expand Custom Apparel Solution with Sublimated Swimwear

"Our partnership with SquadLocker provides the ultimate solution for aquatics athletes to continue to compete in RYTE swimwear and top-of-the-line custom apparel." - Alex Young, CEO RYTE Sport™ Post this

Alex Young, RYTE Sport CEO remarked on the partnership, "We built RYTE Sport to provide a customer-centric swimwear solution for aquatics teams and clubs. Since inception, we've focused on delivering best-in-class competitive swimwear quickly and made locally. When we first discussed the opportunity with Gary (Gary Goldberg, SquadLocker Founder and President) and the SquadLocker team, it was evident we shared the same values. It is very hard to find companies that put the emphasis on customer experience first. Our partnership with SquadLocker provides the ultimate solution for aquatics athletes to continue to compete in RYTE swimwear and top-of-the-line custom apparel."

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone as SquadLocker becomes the first complete custom apparel solution to offer a sublimated swimwear line with on-demand fulfillment. Swimwear is shipped directly to athletes, meeting the needs of organizations with time-sensitive requirements and accommodating late registrants or lost swimwear uniforms effortlessly. SquadLocker continues to lead the market with innovative and versatile options for athletes.

"Watersports represent a significant market, and we're excited to expand our offerings beyond spirit wear to swimwear uniforms. This expansion will support watersports teams and athletes including SportsEngine® Motion members, through our relationship with SportsEngine," said Gary Goldberg, SquadLocker President and Founder. "Our partnership with RYTE Sport allows us to provide high-performance, customized swimwear tailored to the specific needs of swimmers, divers, and water polo players."

Young finished, "I look forward to supporting the greater swimming and water polo market nationwide with a solution that cannot be matched by other platforms or aquatics brands."

The watersports community is vibrant and growing. According to USA Swimming, there are over 400,000 registered swimming athletes. USA Water Polo boasts 50,000 water polo athletes, and USA Diving has more than 200 clubs nationwide. This partnership aims to support these athletes by offering high-performance swimwear that enhances their competitive edge.

RYTE Swimwear is Now Available in SquadLocker's SquadStudio™

RYTE Swimwear is now available in SquadLocker's innovative SquadStudio™ design tool, developed to redefine the customization experience for sports teams with on-demand sublimated designs. SquadStudio is a fully digital platform and offers a seamless, low-friction experience for swimwear and uniform decision-makers everywhere.

Teams can effortlessly customize swimwear to create vibrant, eye-catching designs. Utilizing on-demand sublimation technology, SquadStudio connects high-quality, customized designs with single-unit production.

As with all SquadLocker's services, free art and design support is available to users in the SquadStudio application, and SquadLocker experts are standing by on chat.

Goldberg continued, "The technical textile requirements for swimming are complex, between the pH of the pool, to the stretch and recovery needed for the performing athlete; RYTE has done an impressive job covering all the bases with both breadth of products and their durability and performance. I am excited to also be able to offer these products through our distributors as well."

For more information about SquadLocker's new RYTE Sport sublimated swimwear line and other offerings, please visit SquadLocker.com/uniforms/RYTE-sport.

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker is the leading custom apparel solution for sports organizations, schools, and businesses. Through innovative online tools, SquadLocker makes it easy to create, manage, and distribute custom apparel. The SquadLocker platform integrates with SportsEngine® and other sports and scholastic management platforms to empower teams, leagues, and organizations.

SquadStudio™ design tool is exclusively available through SquadLocker providing instant custom designs for SquadGEAR, Wilson, and RYTE Sport™ products.

To learn more, visit the SquadLocker website and follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About RYTE Sport

RYTE Sport's custom-designed swimwear is engineered for top athletic performance. Each product goes through rigorous testing to meet demands specific to each sport and use. With efficient state-of-the-art digital printing, each item is manufactured to meet the specific needs of every team and customer. There are no limitations to colors, names, numbers, and logos.

With over 30 years of combined experience in the industry, teams trust our expertise to bring their design ideas to life and stand out from the competition. All RYTE Sport products are manufactured locally in the factory we own and operate, Merch Farm.

