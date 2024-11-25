Squadstyle Awarded $10,000 Grant from The City of Frederick's Access Granted Program

"Our goal is to create a space where people can connect, recharge & grow together", said Hannah King, founder/Owner of Squadstyle. "The Access Granted funding is a huge step toward realizing that vision for Frederick; we're excited to bring more options for wellness and connection to our community." Post this

"Our goal is to create a space where people can connect, recharge, and grow together, in a setting that's as good for their well-being as it is for their social life," said Hannah King, founder and owner of Squadstyle. "The Access Granted funding is a huge step toward realizing that vision for Frederick, and we're excited to bring more options for wellness and connection to our community."

The Wellness Patio is part of Squadstyle's larger mission to support the well-being of remote professionals and business owners in Frederick. By offering a cozy and versatile social space with wellness amenities, Squadstyle hopes to create an inviting place where members and locals alike can gather, work out, and relax—all while promoting a balanced lifestyle.

Squadstyle is open to both members and non-members, with regular coworking events, business networking, and wellness opportunities available for all. The Wellness Patio project, made possible by The City of Frederick's Access Granted program, will be completed in stages, with new additions unveiled throughout the coming year.

For more information, visit http://www.worknwellness.com or contact Hannah King at [email protected].

About Squadstyle

Squadstyle is a Frederick-based coworking space dedicated to combining professional productivity with personal well-being. Offering 24/7 access, wellness-focused amenities, and a supportive community, Squadstyle brings together remote workers, entrepreneurs, and wellness-minded individuals looking for a space to connect and thrive.

Media Contact

Hannah King, Squadstyle Work n' Wellness, (301) 732-9290, [email protected], www.worknwellness.com

SOURCE Squadstyle Work n' Wellness