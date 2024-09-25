Square 9 Achieves Impressive 4-Quarter Run as Results Leader

We're honored for this continued recognition from both G2 reviews and our customers. The consistently strong feedback is a testament to the value of our products and services and our emphasis on customer relationships. Post this

View Square 9's G2 Page

With 146 reviews under its belt, 74% of reviewers have awarded Square 9 Softworks with their coveted five-star rating and 95% with four stars or higher. Square 9 also continues to maintain its position as a high performer in the Accounts Payable Automation, Document Management, and Onboarding categories while remaining a leader in the OCR, ECM, and BPM categories.

With a powerful platform of customizable, user-friendly solutions, Square 9 continues to lead the intelligent information management space.

"We're honored for this continued recognition from both G2 reviews and our customers," said Stephen Young, President and CEO of Square 9 Softworks. "The consistently strong feedback is a testament to the value of our products and services and our emphasis on customer relationships."

To find out more about Square 9, its offerings, and what real solution users have to say, visit Square 9's G2 Review Page.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent information management platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more, visit http://www.g2.com

Media Contact

Sam Young, Square 9 Softworks, 203-789-0889, SamYoung@square-9.com, https://www.square-9.com/

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks